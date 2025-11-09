Changing face of ageing in India

For decades, the word retirement in India conjured a predictable picture: A quieter life, slower routines, and days filled with rest after decades of work. Today, that image is being rewritten by a generation of active seniors who are not ready to fade into the background. Across the country, seniors are transforming their golden years into a vibrant, second chapter, marked by curiosity, creativity, connection, and action. Growing old(Unsplash)

This shift isn’t happening in isolated pockets. It’s visible in big cities and small towns alike. It’s a cultural change that challenges the assumption that ageing must mean slowing down. Instead, it is becoming a time for reinvention, exploration, and deep engagement with life.

One of the most striking changes in the way Indians experience ageing is the embrace of active living. For many, this means adding a new rhythm to their days that is both physical and purposeful. Early mornings might now begin with yoga, brisk walks, or strength training. Others are exploring movement practices they never had time for before. Things like dance classes, swimming, or walking up the trails with peers are picking up.

Some are pushing even further. Latha Srinivasan, in her late 60s, has become a national-level athlete, winning medals on the track against competitors decades younger. Roshni Devi Sangwan discovered weight training later in her life, and now, at 70, can leg-press over 100 kilos, a feat she never imagined in her younger years. These are not rare exceptions anymore; they are symbols of a generation refusing to be defined by age.

The shift is not just about physical activity; it’s about reclaiming agency. Active Seniors today want to feel in control of their health, their time, and their sense of self. This desire is driving a focus on functional fitness, mindful eating, and preventive health practices. It’s not about looking younger, but about living with vitality.

Post-retirement life is also becoming a fertile ground for creative pursuits. Freed from the demands of full-time work, many older adults are turning to art, music, theatre, or writing, not just as hobbies but as serious, joyful commitments.

Mukta Singh decided that her post-60 years would be her most stylish yet, curating bold, expressive wardrobes and inspiring others to dress for joy rather than convention.

Even public spaces are transforming into stages of expression. In many cities, local parks and community halls host open-mic evenings, poetry circles, and music jams where older participants are regular contributors. This kind of engagement fuels a sense of purpose and keeps the mind as agile as the body.

Equally transformative is the way seniors are building and sustaining social connections. Loneliness in later life is a global concern, but in India, there’s a quiet movement countering it through intentional community-building.

In neighbourhoods across the country, groups of older adults meet weekly in parks, living rooms, or cultural centres. They celebrate birthdays together, share meals, swap stories, and support each other through life’s ups and downs. A retired couple in their 60s has made it a ritual to host monthly gatherings for their friends, complete with home-cooked meals, music, and storytelling, and turned their home into a warm hub of connection.

Some centres and local initiatives now offer free or low-cost holistic programs, making it easy for seniors to engage in both body and mind. These include morning yoga, physiotherapy sessions, meditation classes, health camps, and cultural activities. In many cases, the friendships built in these spaces become as important as the activities themselves.

A key marker of this new era of ageing is the appetite for continuous learning. From financial literacy to active cooking to language classes to digital literacy workshops, photography courses to history discussion groups, older Indians are showing that curiosity does not have an expiry date.

The internet has made this even more accessible. Online platforms and video-based workshops allow seniors to explore everything from world cinema to birdwatching, from financial literacy to painting techniques. For many, learning is no longer tied to career advancement; it’s pursued purely for personal satisfaction.

At the heart of all these changes lies a deeper shift: ageing is no longer seen only as a period of decline. Instead, it is increasingly viewed as a stage of life with its opportunities, freedoms, and strengths.

This change in perspective has been building for years, driven by better healthcare, longer life expectancy, and a growing awareness that purpose and engagement are essential to well-being. The result is a more confident, self-directed generation of seniors who are redefining what it means to grow older in India.

For me, active living is more than a set of activities; it’s a mindset. It’s about approaching each day with intention, curiosity, and movement, whether that movement is physical, intellectual, or emotional. It’s about asking: What will make today meaningful?

This philosophy does not require grand achievements or public recognition. It could be as simple as joining a friend for a morning walk, starting a vegetable garden, mentoring a younger person, or taking up a creative challenge. What matters is staying engaged with the world, with others, and with oneself.

I imagine an India where every active senior sees their life not as “winding down” but as “opening up.” A place where the energy of our elders is visible in every park, every gallery, every community hall, every neighbourhood celebration.

In this vision, the wisdom and experience of seniors enrich not only their own lives but the lives of those around them. Children grow up seeing older adults as active, joyful, and resilient role models. Younger generations learn that ageing is not a loss of relevance but a transformation of it.

Such a country would not just add years to life, it would add life to years. It would value the stories, skills, and spirit of its elders as a living resource. And it would ensure that no matter where you live or how old you are, you have access to spaces, opportunities, and communities that keep you moving forward.

This article is authored by Mihir Karkare, CEO & co-founder, Meru Life.