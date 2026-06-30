Civilisational wisdom still matters in the age of AI

For decades, productivity has been measured by numbers. Hours worked, targets achieved, emails answered and meetings attended have become the universal indicators of success. In today's hyper-connected world, efficiency is often equated with speed, constant availability and the relentless pursuit of output. Yet despite unprecedented technological advancement, workplaces across the globe are grappling with rising burnout, declining engagement and an epidemic of distraction. The question, therefore, is not whether people are working harder, but whether society has misunderstood what productivity truly means.

Civilisational wisdom (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Modern management philosophies have largely been shaped by industrialisation and later by the digital economy, where optimisation became the defining objective. Businesses have embraced automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-driven decision-making to eliminate inefficiencies wherever possible. While these developments have undoubtedly improved operational performance, they have also encouraged a culture where human value is frequently measured through quantifiable results alone. The consequence is a workplace that often rewards constant activity over meaningful contribution.

This narrow understanding overlooks an important reality: Sustainable productivity is as much about the quality of thought as it is about the quantity of work. Increasingly, organisational psychologists and leadership experts argue that creativity, focus, emotional resilience and ethical decision-making are becoming the most valuable assets in an economy driven by knowledge rather than manual labour. High performance, they suggest, cannot simply be engineered through longer working hours or digital productivity tools.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Long before modern management theories emerged, many civilisations had already developed sophisticated ideas about effective work and purposeful action. Rather than separating professional success from personal development, these traditions viewed competence as inseparable from discipline, wisdom and moral responsibility. Efficiency was not merely about accomplishing more in less time, but about aligning intention, skill and conduct to produce meaningful outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long before modern management theories emerged, many civilisations had already developed sophisticated ideas about effective work and purposeful action. Rather than separating professional success from personal development, these traditions viewed competence as inseparable from discipline, wisdom and moral responsibility. Efficiency was not merely about accomplishing more in less time, but about aligning intention, skill and conduct to produce meaningful outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This perspective offers a striking contrast to contemporary workplace culture. Instead of encouraging perpetual multitasking, it emphasises mastery over one's craft. Rather than celebrating endless hustle, it values focused attention and thoughtful execution. Productivity, in this understanding, becomes a reflection of inner clarity rather than external pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This perspective offers a striking contrast to contemporary workplace culture. Instead of encouraging perpetual multitasking, it emphasises mastery over one's craft. Rather than celebrating endless hustle, it values focused attention and thoughtful execution. Productivity, in this understanding, becomes a reflection of inner clarity rather than external pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even ancient Indian philosophical literature presents a remarkably holistic view of work, where concepts such as Dakshata (competence), Naipunyam (professional mastery) and Samarthya (capability) reflect an understanding of efficiency that extends beyond economic output. Similarly, texts such as the Bhagavad Gita emphasise excellence in action through complete dedication to the task itself rather than attachment to its rewards, while Kautilya's Arthashastra combines economic administration with ethical governance, illustrating that prosperity and morality were intended to coexist rather than compete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even ancient Indian philosophical literature presents a remarkably holistic view of work, where concepts such as Dakshata (competence), Naipunyam (professional mastery) and Samarthya (capability) reflect an understanding of efficiency that extends beyond economic output. Similarly, texts such as the Bhagavad Gita emphasise excellence in action through complete dedication to the task itself rather than attachment to its rewards, while Kautilya's Arthashastra combines economic administration with ethical governance, illustrating that prosperity and morality were intended to coexist rather than compete. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Such ideas resonate strongly with today's conversations around employee wellbeing and responsible leadership. Organisations increasingly recognise that long-term success depends not only on innovation and profitability but also on trust, fairness and psychological safety. Ethical governance, once considered an abstract ideal, has become a strategic necessity as consumers, investors and employees demand greater accountability from institutions.

Equally significant is the growing recognition that distraction has become one of the greatest barriers to productivity. Digital platforms compete relentlessly for human attention, fragmenting concentration and encouraging constant context-switching. The resulting cognitive overload diminishes creativity and deep work, leaving individuals feeling perpetually busy yet rarely fulfilled. Ironically, technological progress has solved countless operational challenges while simultaneously creating a crisis of attention.

This has prompted organisations to reconsider the relationship between productivity and wellbeing. Flexible working models, mindfulness programmes and digital detox initiatives are increasingly viewed not as employee perks but as investments in sustained performance. The future workplace may therefore depend less on extracting every available minute from workers and more on creating environments where individuals can focus, think deeply and contribute meaningfully.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Perhaps the broader lesson is that productivity should never be reduced to a simple calculation of effort versus output. Every society develops its own philosophy of work, shaped by history, culture and values. Revisiting these intellectual traditions does not require rejecting modern technology or management practices. Instead, it offers an opportunity to integrate timeless principles with contemporary innovation, creating systems that are both efficient and humane.

As AI, automation and digital transformation continue to reshape the global economy, businesses will inevitably search for new models of sustainable performance. The most valuable insights may not come solely from the latest management frameworks or productivity applications, but from older traditions that understood an enduring truth: genuine efficiency is not measured by how much people can produce before exhaustion, but by how wisely they can direct their knowledge, attention and purpose. In an era increasingly defined by speed, rediscovering the importance of thoughtful action may prove to be the most productive innovation of all.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sampadananda Mishra, Founding Director, Centre for Human Sciences, Rishihood University, Haryana.

burnout productivity engagement See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON