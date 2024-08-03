Cracks in the exam system and its effects on stakeholders

The year 2024 has witnessed a troubling increase in lapses in several high-stakes examinations in India, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduates (NEET UG), University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET). These lapses have exposed significant weaknesses in the examination framework and have had wide-ranging effects on various stakeholders within the education system, particularly the students. Education (File)

Reports of paper leaks for the NEET UG exam emerged from multiple states, such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where the question papers were allegedly circulated hours before the exam. Additionally, numerous technical glitches like delays due to server failures and issues with biometric verification systems were also reported. The UGC NET, a pivotal exam for determining eligibility for lectureship and research fellowships, also encountered significant problems. The transition to an entirely offline format did not go smoothly. Additionally, paper leak reports also emerged. Similarly, the CUET for undergraduate admissions faced numerous challenges. There were multiple reports of mismanagement, including incorrect allocation of examination centres, last-minute changes in schedules, and errors in the question papers.

These recurring issues can be attributed to several underlying causes. A significant factor is the technological inadequacy within the examination infrastructure. The rapid shift towards digital and computer-based testing has not been matched by corresponding upgrades in technology and cybersecurity measures. Many examination centres are ill-equipped to handle the technological demands, leading to frequent server crashes and software failures. The personnel managing these systems often lack proper training, which exacerbates the situation.

Administrative inefficiencies also play a crucial role in these lapses. The centralised management of these examinations often results in miscommunication and poor coordination at the local level. This can lead to delays in issuing admit cards, incorrect centre allocations, and other logistical issues. Additionally, bureaucratic delays and the lack of accountability among officials contribute to the inefficiencies, further complicating the administration of these exams.

Corruption and malpractices are other critical issues. The lucrative nature of these high-stakes exams makes them a target for unscrupulous elements. Incidents of bribery, involvement of organised crime in paper leaks, and the use of unfair means by candidates compromise the integrity of the examination process. Such practices not only undermine the merit principle but also erode public trust in the education system.

The impact of these lapses on stakeholders is profound and multifaceted. Students, who are the primary stakeholders, suffer the most. The stress and uncertainty caused by examination malpractices and administrative lapses can have severe psychological effects. The pressure to perform in an unfair and unreliable system can lead to anxiety, depression, and, in extreme cases, suicidal tendencies. The credibility of their hard work and achievements is called into question, leading to demotivation and disillusionment. Parents, who invest significant emotional and financial resources in their children's education, are also deeply affected. The financial burden of repeated exams, additional coaching, and potential legal fees in case of disputes is substantial. Regulatory bodies overseeing these examinations face immense pressure to maintain the integrity and credibility of the examination process. The recurring lapses highlight the inadequacies in the current regulatory framework and the need for comprehensive reforms. These bodies are tasked with the difficult job of restoring public trust while ensuring that future examinations are conducted smoothly and fairly. The pressure to implement technological advancements, improve administrative processes, and curb corruption is immense.

Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach. Strengthening technological infrastructure is paramount. This involves upgrading hardware and software systems and ensuring robust cybersecurity measures to prevent leaks and other malpractices. Regular audits and stress tests of the systems can help identify and rectify vulnerabilities. Training and capacity-building for personnel managing these systems are equally important to ensure they can effectively handle technical issues as they arise.

Administrative reforms are also necessary. Decentralising certain aspects of the examination process can improve efficiency and accountability. Establishing clear protocols and guidelines, along with regular training for administrative staff, can help minimise errors and improve the overall management of examinations. Introducing more transparency in the allocation of examination centres and the issuance of admit cards can also help reduce confusion and errors.

Combating corruption requires a robust regulatory framework and stringent enforcement of anti-corruption measures. This involves not only punishing those involved in malpractices but also implementing preventive measures such as enhanced monitoring, stricter verification processes, and the use of advanced technologies like blockchain for secure and tamper-proof record-keeping.

Ensuring the psychological well-being of students is another critical aspect. Providing counselling services and support systems for students can help them cope with the stress and anxiety associated with these lapses. Educating students and parents about available resources and encouraging a healthy dialogue about mental health can mitigate the adverse effects of examination-related stress.

This article is authored by Aparajitha Nair.