Digital education can bridge inequality and shape the future

The digital revolution has changed education dynamics. It is at a crossroads, and this is an opportunity for institutions to redefine learning with the help of digital tools. Technology has led to the consolidation of traditional education, which has, in turn, created new opportunities for accessible and flexible education for learners. However, the revolutionary effect of these developments also poses a challenge, connected with the disfavouring of different social groups if not measured correctly. Digital education

Education, as a tool for inclusion and equality, remains the most effective way to break the generational poverty cycle. The internet has served as a mediator of information and knowledge. Hence, distance and fees are no longer hindrances to acquiring an education.

The World Economic Forum’s 2025 Future of Jobs Report highlights an undeniable truth: the demand for digital literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills will grow exponentially as new job roles require technological expertise. This shift will call for integrating digital education systems that prepare workers with skills for emerging job roles.

Nevertheless, it is also an irony of the digital age that disadvantaged social groups face not only the benefits but also the risks if digital technology is not easily accessible to all.

The UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report 2024 reveals that 251 million children and youth are still out of school worldwide. While there has been some progress, the number of out-of-school children has reduced by only 1% in nearly ten years. This highlights the significant and ongoing challenges in achieving universal education for all. The rise of digital education brings a host of inequalities, particularly in regions with limited access to technological devices. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Measuring Digital Development: Facts and Figures 2024 report, disparities in internet access between rural and urban areas continue to be a significant challenge worldwide.

Ensuring equal access to education for those with the fewest resources will test the global educational community's ability to create robust, inclusive systems.

Education has a different look and feel as the digital revolution transforms it into a more personal and flexible experience, not just by Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality but also by emerging technologies.

The biggest winner is the idea of earn-and-learn, where the organisation only pays if the individual can directly apply the new skills to the job. Nevertheless, modelling real-world scenarios in virtual or augmented reality can make this even more powerful. Micro-credentials are also gaining prominence, offering focused, industry-relevant skill development in shorter timeframes, which is paramount in a fast and obsolete job market.

In India, government initiatives such as Skill India aim to address both digital literacy and the workforce challenges of the modern age. Through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), over 1.42 crore individuals have been trained, with 1.13 crore receiving certifications across its Short-Term Training (STT), Special Projects (SP), and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) components. Despite challenges, the program continues to empower youth with industry-relevant skills, focusing on closing the skill gap in the workforce.

Education should be a guiding light of professionalism in the face of uncertainty in the digital age. The necessary media literacy will enable learners to communicate effectively and help them recognise the importance of taking responsibility for their expressions and actions on social media while always adhering to ethical standards.

Digital tools have democratized access to education, allowing individuals around the globe to access high-quality content. However, the fundamental purpose of education will continue to focus on nurturing well-rounded individuals who will act as active participants rather than mere consumers.

Three elements, i.e. flexibility, innovation, and both combined, are the cornerstone of the learning process, and without one of these factors, a successful course would not be possible. They must coexist to present the desired effects. Digital education will be at its best level, and educators will use all the elements in a balanced way to cater to the student's needs. Teachers must be given the flexibility to adapt. This is of paramount importance for the achievement of their endeavours. Yet, the most substantial is to make all the changes point in the same direction and be seen as a single route to undivided focus. OECD Digital Education Outlook 2023 reports highlight teachers; ongoing challenges in integrating technology into education. The OECD Digital Education Outlook 2023 emphasizes the need for effective digital education ecosystems and underscores the importance of preparing future-ready teachers. This is an additional effect of the need to enable teachers to reach the required level of technology professionalizing through which the learning process will be accessible to everyone.

Education in the future is about changing a system that allows for equal adjustment to new technologies, digital transformation, and education that will surely not leave anybody behind. The collaboration of the government, educational institutions, and the private sector is vital to ensure the availability of an affordable and just educational opportunity.

An emphasis on lifelong learning and being a catalyst for technological advancement are essential. Education's role in this digital era is to develop and adapt so that it remains agile enough to satisfy the needs of our fast-changing world and equip students with the skills that are continuously needed for their success in life.

This article is authored by Shallu Jindal, chairperson, Jindal Foundation.