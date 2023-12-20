Investing in early childhood education to build a brighter future

In the pursuit of academic excellence, our nation has long emphasised the performance of students in higher classes, often overlooking the foundational years crucial to a student's educational journey. Despite significant efforts towards success in higher grades, it is vital to recognise that the roots of learning are firmly established during a child's formative years. As the former women and child welfare minister of Uttar Pradesh, my experience, coupled with interdisciplinary research, underscores the significance of high-quality Early Childhood Education (ECE)--a specialised educational approach needed to ensure that children acquire essential skills and foundational concepts for later life, including the development of social-emotional skills. The period from birth to 8 years is a phase of remarkable growth, where a child's brain is highly sensitive to its environment. It is during these early years that the foundations of literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking are laid, shaping the trajectory of a child's education and the nation's future. Esteemed organisations like the OECD and UNESCO recognise high-quality early childhood education as a pivotal indicator of a nation's health and prospects. Education (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

Currently in India, the shortage of dedicated teachers and the quality of instruction in our ECE classrooms demand immediate attention. Startling statistics, such as only one-third of five-year-olds being enrolled in anganwadis nationally, as reported in ASER 2022, and half of all grade 1 students being younger than six years old according to UDISE 2021-22 are availing developmentally inappropriate education (The 5-6 age group is particularly important to build more focused school readiness skills for Grade 1).

A recent report, Building Strong Foundations: Examining Early Childhood Education in India, reveals that Early Childhood Education (ECE) classrooms (consisting of both anganwadis and government pre-primary sections) in India had an average learning time of just 35 minutes, significantly below the recommended three to four hours. The study, encompassing 200 classrooms, highlights poor quality and effectiveness within this limited timeframe, with only 13.8% of activities adhering to recommended student-led, group formats. The scarcity of free play and exploratory activities, which are important in building conceptual understanding, further underscores the need for improvements in the ECE landscape. These data points highlight the urgent and pressing need for intervention, innovation, and re-prioritisation for education in our early years.

India stands at a crucial juncture wherein enhancing ECE is not just a potential avenue for improvement but an absolute necessity. The Union government's astute recognition of ECE's pivotal role is evident in the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP), emphasising its fundamental contribution to preparing 5 and 6-year-olds for formal education. The NEP aims to ensure widespread access to high-quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), advocate for a flexible, play-oriented curriculum, and actively support educators in fostering holistic child development. The Union government's commitment to elevating ECE standards is commendable, paving the way for a more enlightened and well-prepared generation.

Uttar Pradesh, as India's largest state, hosts the nation's most expansive anganwadi ecosystem, boasting over 82 lakh enrolled children across 1.8 lakh anganwadi centres, as per the WCD Dashboard. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has embarked on numerous initiatives, a result of coordinated endeavours by the state education and women and child development departments.

In a significant financial commitment, the fiscal year 2023-24 witnessed an impressive 279.6% surge in approved funds for ECCE amounting to a total of ₹262 crore—a substantial increase from the previous fiscal year. The Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi initiative stands out as a catalyst for enhancing the capabilities of anganwadi teachers, fostering not only academic growth but also holistic development. Concurrently, the Padhai Pathshala initiative introduces online sessions for anganwadi teachers, broadening their pedagogical horizons. The ambitious Operation Kayakalp 2.0 endeavours to upgrade infrastructural facilities in primary schools.

Furthermore, there is a concerted focus on capacity building within the realm of basic education, coupled with the provision of supplementary resource materials that seamlessly align through the Nirdeshika activity calendar. The monitoring of education indicators is conducted with precision through the Supportive Supervision initiative, facilitated by the Sahyog app. Moreover, informal assessments are seamlessly conducted via the Bal Pitara app.

This comprehensive strategy toward ECE stands as an example of inter-departmental governance, showcasing a collaborative and concerted effort directed toward a shared goal.

Uttar Pradesh serves as a model for effective collaboration in early childhood education, showcasing the state government's commitment to optimising teacher allocation, prioritising user-friendly materials, and investing in our youngest learners. This foundation sets the stage for an even brighter future.

To propel this movement towards greater success, our focus must center on two pivotal aspects. Firstly, effective supervision and support for Anganwadi workers are fundamental to ECE. The current supervisor span ratio of 1:64 poses challenges to fulfilling responsibilities adequately. Urgent steps are needed to improve this ratio for quality supervision, monitoring, and data-driven decision-making at the state level.

Additionally, elevating the quality of training programs and materials is crucial to equip educators with essential knowledge and tools for effective instruction. While delivering materials to 52,836 anganwadis is commendable, our focus should extend beyond distribution to ensure specific educational outcomes.

The recent initiatives in Ayodhya last month led by the CM showcase the government's dedication to enhancing ECCE. The introduction of the mid-day meal programme, along with teaching-learning materials like the wonder box kit, student workbooks (Chahak, Kalankur, Parikalan), and the calendar Nirdeshika, reflects a commitment to innovation. Particularly, the Nirdeshika, a 52-week activity calendar, aims to support teachers and enhance organisation, ultimately increasing total learning time. Continuous refinement of training programmes and materials is crucial for achieving this objective.

Recognising that ECE is the cornerstone of a child's future and integral to the foundational learning and nutrition continuum, our pursuit of NIPUN Bharat goals depends on sustained efforts. Reflecting on the strides in Uttar Pradesh's ECE landscape, optimism prevails. The government's, educators', and stakeholders' dedicated efforts set a promising trajectory for children's early years, promising a brighter future for the state. It is a collective responsibility to champion further ECE improvements, ensuring equitable access to high-quality early education for every child. As we move forward, let us remain committed to nurturing the minds shaping our nation's future.

This article is authored by Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.