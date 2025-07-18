Mizoram: Leading the way in education

On May 20, 2025, Mizoram was declared India’s first fully literate state. Mizoram’s recognition as the first fully literate state was declared under the ministry of education’s initiative, Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), which mandates a minimum literacy rate of 95% of the population. Mizoram’s chief minister Lalduhoma congratulated the residents of the state for becoming the pioneers and setting an example of dedication and prosperity through education. ULLAS- Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims to empower adults aged 15 and above from all backgrounds who missed formal schooling, assisting them to integrate into society and contribute towards the nation’s growth. It focuses on imparting functional literacy, including reading, writing, and numeracy skills, and enriches learners with critical life skills, fostering lifelong learning. The scheme is being implemented through volunteerism, and it promotes social responsibility and a sense of duty, Kartavya Bodh, encouraging learners to access educational content in regional languages via the DIKSHA Portal and the ULLAS mobile App/Portal. The major aims and objectives of ULLAS is to make Bharat-Jan Jan Saakshar. The scheme is based on the spirit of Kartavya Bodh and is being implemented through a voluntary framework. The achievement of the state is not only historic but also made the state a role model to be followed by the rest of the states in India. As per the 2011 census, literacy level of Mizoram was 91.58% after Kerala took the top position with 93.91% and they were declared as one the most literate states in the country. The national literacy rate, according to 2011 census was 74.04%. Education (HT file)

This achievement is not just static but a transformational milestone, one that speaks to the collective will, discipline and vision of the Mizos. As per the reports of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023-2024), Mizoram has reached a literacy rate of 98.2%. This landmark achievement is the result of sustained efforts by the School Education Department, particularly through Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme. The state government established a governing council and executive committee under the State Literacy Mission authority, with the State Project Office under Samagra Shiksha Mizoram spearheading the initiative. To support the mission, the State Centre for Literacy (SCL) was set up under SCERT. It developed Mizo language learning materials titled Vartian, along with an English version for learners in the Lawngtlai district. In addition to these, resources such as Romeu for learners and Margdarshika for Volunteer Teachers were also created, Clustered Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) acted as surveyors for the New India Literacy Programme, identifying 3,026 illiterate aged 15 and above, of whom 1,692 expressed a willingness to read and write.

Mizoram has not only set an example of how to encourage the people of the state to learn but also have provided a platform for their skill development. Reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment to inclusive growth and regional empowerment, the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), on May 20, 2025, launched a strategic pilot scheme to promote apprenticeship training in the North Eastern Region (NER). Under this scheme, over 26,000 youth from the region will receive an additional ₹1,500 per month for one year under the pilot, over and above the regular stipend provided through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). A total of ₹43.94 crore has been earmarked for the pilot, including ₹4 crore for outreach, capacity building and project implementation. This scheme provides an exposure to the youth of the region, allowing them to step onto the factory floor, understand the dynamics of contemporary industry and align their skills with real-world demand.

The North-East, with its unique cultural ethos, has always stood tall in championing women-led empowerment. The data emerging from the NAPS implementation in the region clearly reflects higher female participation, turning the North-East into a beacon of hope for gender responsive skilling across India. The schemes of ULLAS and NAPS are making the north-eastern region the role model for all the states across the country and this is the major step towards achieving our goal of Viksit Bharat.

This article is authored by Monalisa Deka, Ph.D scholar, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi.