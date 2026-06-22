Rise of a generation that refuses to wait for change

For decades, solutions to society's most pressing challenges were expected to come from governments, institutions, experts and established organisations. Young people were often viewed as beneficiaries of change rather than its architects. Today, that assumption is being quietly challenged by a generation that is increasingly unwilling to wait for others to solve the problems that affect them most.

Gen Z(Pixabay/Representative)

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Across India and around the world, young people are emerging as leaders, innovators and advocates, identifying gaps within their communities and building solutions from the ground up. Whether the issue is education, environmental sustainability, social inclusion, public health or emotional well-being, a growing number of young individuals are demonstrating that age is no barrier to meaningful impact.

This shift reflects a broader transformation in how leadership itself is understood. Traditional notions of leadership often centred on authority, experience and institutional power. The new generation, however, is redefining leadership through empathy, collaboration and lived experience. Instead of approaching challenges from a distance, they are addressing issues they encounter in their daily lives, bringing authenticity and urgency to their efforts.

One of the most significant drivers of this change is access to information. Young people today are more connected than any generation before them. They are exposed to global conversations, diverse perspectives and innovative ideas through digital platforms that transcend geographical boundaries. This connectivity has expanded their awareness of social challenges while also providing tools to organise, educate and mobilise others.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, technology has lowered many of the barriers that once limited civic participation. A social initiative no longer requires extensive funding, political influence or institutional backing to gain visibility. A well-designed campaign, a community project or an educational platform can reach thousands of people through digital channels alone. As a result, young changemakers are finding new ways to influence conversations and create impact far beyond their immediate surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, technology has lowered many of the barriers that once limited civic participation. A social initiative no longer requires extensive funding, political influence or institutional backing to gain visibility. A well-designed campaign, a community project or an educational platform can reach thousands of people through digital channels alone. As a result, young changemakers are finding new ways to influence conversations and create impact far beyond their immediate surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet technology is only part of the story. The growing influence of youth-led initiatives also reflects a deeper cultural shift. Increasingly, young people are recognising that those closest to a problem often possess valuable insights into its solutions. Their experiences allow them to identify challenges that may be overlooked by traditional systems and institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet technology is only part of the story. The growing influence of youth-led initiatives also reflects a deeper cultural shift. Increasingly, young people are recognising that those closest to a problem often possess valuable insights into its solutions. Their experiences allow them to identify challenges that may be overlooked by traditional systems and institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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This perspective is particularly important in areas where lived experience shapes understanding. Young people often navigate pressures, expectations and social realities that differ significantly from those faced by previous generations. Their voices therefore bring a level of relevance and relatability that can make awareness campaigns, educational programmes and community interventions more effective.

Examples of this trend are becoming increasingly visible. Sixteen-year-old Hemakshi Maan's initiative, MindAnchor, which focuses on creating supportive spaces for emotional wellbeing among students, illustrates how young people are transforming personal concerns into community-driven solutions.

What makes such efforts noteworthy is not simply their ambition but their emphasis on inclusion. Many youth-led initiatives prioritise dialogue over instruction, participation over hierarchy and collaboration over competition. Rather than positioning themselves as experts with all the answers, young leaders are creating platforms where people can learn from one another and work collectively towards change.

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Educational institutions, community organisations and policymakers are beginning to recognise the value of this approach. Schools are increasingly encouraging student-led projects, while non-profit organisations are partnering with young advocates to extend their reach and strengthen community engagement. These collaborations demonstrate that youth participation is no longer viewed as symbolic but as a meaningful component of social progress.

The rise of purpose-driven youth leadership also challenges conventional definitions of success. For many young people, achievement is no longer measured solely through academic results, professional advancement or personal recognition. Increasingly, it is being linked to contribution, impact and the ability to improve the lives of others. This broader understanding of success reflects changing aspirations among a generation that seeks not only personal growth but also collective wellbeing.

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Of course, young people cannot solve society's challenges alone. Sustainable progress still requires support from families, educators, institutions, businesses and governments. However, the growing presence of youth-led initiatives highlights an important reality: Meaningful change often begins when individuals choose to take responsibility for the issues they care about rather than waiting for others to act.

As communities continue to confront complex social, economic and cultural challenges, the role of young people is likely to become even more significant. Their energy, creativity and willingness to question established norms are helping to shape new models of leadership and engagement.

The most important lesson emerging from this movement may be a simple one. Change is no longer something that happens only through large institutions or influential figures. Increasingly, it is being driven by ordinary young people who recognise a problem, imagine a solution and decide to become part of the answer.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aamir Rizvi, senior writer, ministry of minority affairs, Government of India.

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