Scaling science for global impact

India is entering a defining decade for scientific innovation. The country has already demonstrated that it can generate world-class research, entrepreneurial talent and scientific ambition. The next opportunity is to translate more of those breakthroughs into globally competitive companies, technologies and solutions.

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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That distinction matters. Scientific discovery creates possibility, but scaled innovation creates economic growth, strengthens healthcare systems and improves lives. As countries compete to lead in biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and next-generation technologies, success will increasingly be measured not by the number of research papers published or startups launched, but by the ability to translate innovation into real-world impact.

India is well positioned to lead this next chapter.

Today, the country is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with growing strengths across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medtech, semiconductors, clean energy and deep technologies. Across Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, governments and industries are investing heavily in innovation, but India’s momentum stands out because of both its scale and ambition.

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{{^usCountry}} Government initiatives such as Startup India, the Atal Innovation Mission and the BioE3 Policy have laid a strong foundation for innovation-led growth. At the same time, deeper collaboration between universities, research institutions and industry has accelerated scientific discovery and entrepreneurship. The results are compelling. India's bioeconomy has grown from nearly $10 billion in 2014 to more than $195 billion in 2025, with ambitions to reach $300 billion by 2030. More than 11,000 biotech startups are now contributing to one of the world's fastest-growing life sciences sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government initiatives such as Startup India, the Atal Innovation Mission and the BioE3 Policy have laid a strong foundation for innovation-led growth. At the same time, deeper collaboration between universities, research institutions and industry has accelerated scientific discovery and entrepreneurship. The results are compelling. India's bioeconomy has grown from nearly $10 billion in 2014 to more than $195 billion in 2025, with ambitions to reach $300 billion by 2030. More than 11,000 biotech startups are now contributing to one of the world's fastest-growing life sciences sectors. {{/usCountry}}

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These achievements are significant, but they also point to India's next opportunity: building the ecosystems that allow scientific breakthroughs to scale globally.

India has no shortage of scientific talent or entrepreneurial ambition. The opportunity now is to strengthen the pathways that take breakthrough discoveries from the laboratory to the marketplace.

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This is particularly important in biotechnology and advanced therapeutics, where scientific breakthroughs deliver value only when they become accessible, reliable and scalable products. That requires far more than excellent research. It depends on advanced manufacturing, robust translational infrastructure, supportive regulation and close collaboration between academia, healthcare providers and industry.

India is already making meaningful progress.

The BioE3 Policy reflects a strategic commitment to building advanced biomanufacturing capabilities that will support both economic growth and scientific leadership. Investments in shared biomanufacturing facilities, bio-foundries and innovation clusters are helping startups and researchers access world-class capabilities without having to build them independently. These shared platforms can shorten development timelines, reduce costs and accelerate the commercialisation of innovations across healthcare, agriculture and industrial biotechnology.

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The country's growing investment in genomics provides another powerful example. National initiatives in genomic research and precision medicine are expanding India's ability to understand disease, develop targeted therapies and strengthen public health. Combined with the country’s expanding digital capabilities and research infrastructure, these investments position India to become an increasingly important contributor to the future of precision medicine.

Across the world, leading innovation economies share one defining characteristic: collaboration.

No single institution can take a scientific breakthrough from discovery to global impact alone. Universities generate new knowledge. Industry brings expertise in scale-up, manufacturing and commercialisation. Healthcare providers help validate solutions in real-world settings, while governments create the policy environment that enables innovation to flourish.

India has made encouraging progress in bringing these communities together, but there remains considerable opportunity to deepen these partnerships. Closer collaboration between academia and industry can accelerate technology transfer. Shared research infrastructure can help emerging companies access capabilities that would otherwise be beyond their reach. Greater engagement between researchers and clinicians can ensure innovations address genuine health care challenges from the outset.

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Working with researchers, manufacturers and innovators across Asia Pacific, we see firsthand that countries capable of scaling science consistently outperform those that focus solely on generating research. The most successful innovation ecosystems are those that combine scientific excellence with strong partnerships, advanced manufacturing capabilities and an environment that encourages knowledge-sharing.

India is increasingly demonstrating these strengths.

Science-led innovation requires patience.

Unlike many digital businesses, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing ventures often require years of research, validation, regulatory review and investment before reaching commercial scale. Sustained commitment from both the public and private sectors is therefore essential.

Continued investment in advanced manufacturing, research infrastructure, growth capital and shared R&D platforms will help more companies bridge the gap between scientific discovery and commercial success. Expanding bio-clusters and innovation hubs can also bring together researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and manufacturers, creating ecosystems where ideas can move more quickly from concept to commercial reality.

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These investments are about more than supporting individual companies. They strengthen national capability, create high-value jobs and build resilience in strategically important sectors such as biotechnology, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

At a time when countries are seeking more resilient innovation ecosystems and diversified manufacturing capabilities, India's continued progress will have implications that extend far beyond its own borders.

As innovation ecosystems across Asia, West Asia and Africa continue to evolve, India's scale, scientific capability and manufacturing strength position it to play a pivotal role in shaping the region's future competitiveness.

The country already possesses many of the essential ingredients for long-term leadership. The next chapter will not be defined simply by the number of discoveries made in Indian laboratories, but by how many of those discoveries become globally competitive products, companies and technologies that improve lives around the world.

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Achieving that vision will require sustained investment, deeper collaboration and a relentless focus on translating scientific discovery into real-world impact. India has already demonstrated that it can produce world-class science. If government, academia and industry continue to work together, its greatest contribution to global innovation may still lie ahead.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Tony Acciarito, president, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa, Thermo Fisher Scientific.