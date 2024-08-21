The essence of returnship programmes

Life happens, and people press pause on their professional lives for various reasons. Thanks to the emergence of returnship programmes, linear career trajectories are a thing of the past. These programmes, designed to help professionals re-enter the workforce after a career break, are reshaping the way we perceive talent acquisition and workforce development. Workplace (Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash)

Individuals who have been through significant life changes —navigating the complexities of parenthood, caregiving, personal health issues, or exploring avenues for personal growth and self-discovery— often possess a high degree of adaptability and resilience. For example, someone who took time off to care for their family may have developed exceptional organisational, time management, and multi-tasking abilities, which are transferable and highly relevant to the corporate world.

When making a transition into the workforce, returning professionals can do their part to seamlessly bridge the gap between their existing skills and the industry’s current demand by enrolling in relevant courses and workshops to update their skill set, reconstruct their resume to highlight achievements, and demonstrate how their past accomplishments are still valuable. A commitment to continuous learning and upskilling is important to not only facilitate an easy integration into the workforce but also to rebuild confidence and perseverance. Companies can recognise the value of such skills— appreciating the resilience and courage taken to restart their career and leveraging their potential for growth and innovation.

From a corporate perspective, returnship programmes can be meaningful investments in talent acquisition— tapping into a reservoir of experienced professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and maturity to the table. Employees who return to work through structured programmes are likely to show a higher retention rate compared to those who re-enter without such support, as returnees typically possess a renewed vigour and are grateful for the opportunity, leading to increased retention rates.

Often highly motivated and eager to prove themselves, experienced returnees can hit the ground running, making it a cost-effective recruitment practice and contributing to stability and productivity. Engaging senior leadership to demonstrate the strategic benefits of the program ensures the necessary support and resources, while clear metrics such as retention rates, performance, and career progression can be used to track effectiveness. Moreover, organisations that champion returnship programmes signal their commitment to diversity and inclusion, enhancing their reputation as an employer of choice.

Returnees should feel more confident in their skills and prepared for their jobs after participating in a returnship programme. For them, such programmes offer opportunities to reacquire their technical and soft skills, aligning them with current industry standards, while the support and mentorship provided contributes to a seamless transition. These five essential components can help companies ensure successful and smooth recruitment and onboarding of returnee professionals:

Targeted recruitment process: Develop a holistic communication strategy to attract the desired target group by creating landing pages with job postings open for returnees to apply (according to business needs) and adding descriptions that clearly explain the qualifying criteria, including the objectives and benefits of the returnship programme.

Trained hiring panel: Hiring panels must focus on the candidate’s potential and competency during the selection process. The key is to approach discussions of the reason and duration of breaks with sensitivity and compassion.

Extensive onboarding practices: Provide appropriate training to familiarise them with company-specific tools or services; six-12-month consulting assignments can also help them gain hands-on experience and identify key strengths and areas for improvement. Introducing them to the company culture and values through orientation sessions and team-building activities can ensure they align culturally with the organisation.

Mentorship and support networks: Experienced mentors paired with returning professionals can provide them apt guidance and feedback. Establishing support or affinity groups where returnees can connect and share experiences with other similar individuals can bring a sense of belonging and community.

Flexible working arrangements: Remote work options and supportive policies such as flexible hours, childcare support, sufficient leave, and wellness/assistance programs enable returnees to maintain work-life balance as they acclimate to the professional environment.

At the heart of returnship programmes lies a fundamental change in mindset - a recognition that talent is determined not by a linear career progression but by the various skills acquired during their time away from the workforce, the potential that individuals have to offer, and their strengths. Returnship programmes can enable returnees to realise their full potential and make meaningful contributions toward improving business outcomes.

This article is authored by Vijayakumar Dilli, vice president, People & Culture, Bounteous x Accolite.