Vision Ayodhya 2047

Situated at the heart of India, Ayodhya holds a revered place in history and culture. The city is undergoing a remarkable evolution that harmonises tradition with modernity. This ancient city aims to blend its rich heritage with the aspirations of a contemporary world. The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on Jan 22. (Sourced)

The present annual influx of two crore pilgrims to Ayodhya is expected to soar exponentially, reaching tenfold by 2047 with an incredible ‘Citizens to Tourists Proportion’ of 1:10. This remarkable surge emphasises the city's pivotal role in spiritual tourism. Amidst this rising growth, preserving the sanctity of residents' lives alongside the transient influx of visitors becomes even more necessary. The city's plan revolves around fostering inclusive public spaces, embodying the ideals of Ramnagari and Ramrajya and a society that values the welfare of every individual.

In order to address this growing pressure, the city has now developed world class infrastructure which includes the establishment of an international airport, alongside upgrades to the Ayodhya railway station, the bus terminus, and the development of a comprehensive ring road system.

Ayodhya is undertaking a major transformation of its transportation network, rejuvenating its arterial roads like the Rajmarg and expanding two-lane roads to four or six-lane thoroughfares. This upgrade aims to enhance access, especially for visitors, ensuring safer and smoother travel experiences. The city is also prioritising the revitalisation of its core, including a 13-km stretch leading to the Ram Mandir, widening pedestrian access roads like Hanuman Gadhi road and Sugreev Kila road.

Six major entry points to Ayodhya, known as Ram Dwars or the Gateways to Ayodhya have been proposed. Their design being embellished with traditional stone facades aims to create a grand and inviting entrance to the city, symbolising the inclusive spirit that welcomes everyone to this revered destination, irrespective of their social status or wealth. Each Ram Dwar will not only serve as an entry point but will have accommodations for tourists and include multi-level parking facilities. The idea is to encourage visitors arriving from outside the city to park their vehicles at designated areas and utilise an efficient network of net-zero electric vehicles for transportation within Ayodhya. This initiative seeks to alleviate pressures on the city's infrastructure while ensuring seamless accessibility and convenience for tourists exploring the city.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Ayodhya's Vision Plan. The city is integrating eco-friendly practices, renewable energy sources, and efficient waste management systems, aligning itself with a green future rooted in its sacred past. Initiatives are underway to ensure self-sufficiency in water management. Ayodhya is known known for its 108 historically significant kunds or small lakes, including the Bharat Kund and Surya Kund, that are undergoing an ambitious restoration effort. The revival of Sarayu River aims to transcend its role as a mere water channel. The Sarayu River Edge Development has been envisioned as a vibrant public space, enhancing the city's communal landscape and offering residents and visitors alike a serene and inviting environment.

A new greenfield township is in the works, designed with the wisdom of Vastu architecture. This 1200- acres modern township will include ashrams, mutts, high-end hotels, state bhawans, and atithi grahs. Placed at its centre will be a brahmasthan, aligned with a direct axis to the Ram Mandir, offering a visible view of the temple's Shikhar.

This re-imagination of the city aligns with the vision to enhance public amenities, from essential infrastructure like stormwater and sewer lines to necessities of a smart city such as underground electrical lines and wi-fi facilities. State-of-the-art infrastructure, smart connectivity, and technology-driven governance coalesce with ancient architectural motifs and sacred sites, forming a bridge between contemporary necessities and the city's spiritual identity. These sites, integral to Ayodhya's cultural narrative, are witnessing a meticulous preservation to revive their ancient glory, offering locals and visitors a glimpse into the city's rich heritage, the scale of which remains unparalleled in the world.

Ayodhya's ongoing development is centred around creating a more visitor-friendly environment while fostering economic growth, particularly in the micro, small & medium enterprises sector. The focus remains steadfast on addressing crucial issues concerning mobility, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability. Infrastructure development isn't solely focused on providing exclusive accommodations like 5-star hotels. Instead, the approach champions inclusivity, inviting visitors from varied backgrounds. The idea is to nurture an environment that values dharamshalas and promotes homestays, providing tourists with an immersive experience alongside locals which will deepen tourists' appreciation for the city and also act as a vital revenue stream for the community.

Education is a major part of Ayodhya's Vision for 2047, disseminating knowledge about Shri Ram's life and teachings globally. The institutions established here aim to nurture a deeper understanding of Ayodhya's cultural wealth among seekers and learners worldwide. Beyond physical rejuvenation, Ayodhya's vision plan extends to elevating 208 sites within the 84 Kosi Parikrama, emphasising its commitment to preserving its legacy. Initiatives like Devi Sita Rasoi exemplify Ayodhya's dedication to catering to all devotees.

Located in the eastern part of the city, along the Sarayu River, lies the Ramayana Spiritual Forest situated in an area known as Jamthara. The development of the Ramayana Spiritual Forest is underway through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme. This unique destination will offer an immersive experience, narrating the tale of Ram's 14 years in exile in the forest. This will give visitors an interactive journey, deeply rooted in the spiritual and cultural essence of Ayodhya's heritage.

The future trajectory of Ayodhya promises to enhance its intrinsic elements like spiritual tourism, retail opportunities, and reinforce public administration. Efforts in medium and small-scale industries, innovation in knowledge and health care, cultural and wellness tourism, all aim to double the current rate of employment in the region.

With meticulous planning in transportation, infrastructure, and a dedicated effort to reduce its carbon footprint, Ayodhya is poised to become a symbol of unity between its illustrious past and its aspirational future.

This article is authored by Dikshu C Kukreja, architect, urban planner and managing principal, CP Kukreja Architects which has been awarded the Vision Plan of Ayodhya 2047.