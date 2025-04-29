Why school internships are crucial for India’s next generation

India’s education system is undergoing significant reform under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Among its most ambitious recommendations is the integration of internship programmes at the school level, especially for students in grades 9 through 12. The rationale is clear: The current education model needs to be strengthened to adequately prepare students for real-life challenges and the evolving job market. School internships offer a practical solution—one that can help close the growing gap between textbook knowledge and essential workplace skills. Bringing internships, typically associated with higher education, into school-level learning is a welcome step. Students

According to the India Skills Report 2023, 50.3% of young people were found to be highly employable overall, while 89% of graduates are actively seeking internship opportunities, highlighting the growing need to introduce practical exposure and real-world learning much earlier in the education journey. It’s a clear indication that initiating internships, exposure to the employment world thus contributing to experiential learning should start in schools itself. The NEP calls for internships and vocational exposures to be built into school education, encouraging hands-on learning and early career awareness.

The value of early internships extends beyond vocational training. The World Economic Forum's Education 4.0 framework emphasises that fostering skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, adaptability, and collaboration are crucial for preparing students to navigate the complexities of the future workforce. In fact, McKinsey's 2021 research highlights that in an increasingly automated and digital world, interpersonal and problem-solving skills are becoming essential for workforce success, attributes that are best developed through practical, real-world experiences.

Given the academic pressures, there might be concerns that internships or such experiential programmes distract students from academic goals, but research shows otherwise. A 2023 study by the British Educational Research Association (BERA) found that experiential learning had a predominantly positive impact on academic achievement, particularly in science, critical thinking, and problem-solving—and increased motivation, especially among lower-achieving students. These findings suggest that when students see the real-world relevance of what they are learning, their motivation, engagement, and academic outcomes improve significantly.

Yet, translating this vision into reality will face challenges as for most of the schools, it is a new programme or process and requires a structured operational approach. Schools, especially those in rural and semi-urban regions, also lack the infrastructure, resources and opportunities necessary to forge meaningful partnerships with industries or organisations that may be present in the location. This reality raises legitimate concerns about equity and access. Without deliberate measures, internships may be available to mostly urban or affluent students, deepening the existing educational divides rather than closing them.

Moreover, societal attitude may also be a barrier, as parents and educators frequently prioritise traditional academic success measured by academic performance, viewing internships or vocational exposures as secondary. To address this, a substantial shift in societal perception is crucial--one where experiential learning and traditional academics are not seen as mutually exclusive but mutually reinforcing. Countries like Germany and Finland demonstrate how integrating real-world learning and internships into school systems can significantly enhance student outcomes. These education systems combine classroom learning with hands-on workplace training, flexible learning pathways and work-based exposure, supporting smoother school-to-work transitions. These examples reinforce the value of embedding experiential learning within formal education. India, through NEP 2020, has the opportunity to adopt a contextually relevant approach that builds on these global practices.

To achieve this, stakeholders including policymakers, schools, businesses, and local communities must collaborate. Structured internship programmes must be institutionalised within curricula, guided by clear standards, adequate resources, and equitable access. Government support for disadvantaged regions could include funding internships and transportation, while businesses could benefit from incentives encouraging active participation. Schools must also integrate internship experiences into classroom reflections, thereby solidifying the connection between learning and practical applications.

Ultimately, internships in schools offer students tangible insights into their futures and build their aspirations at an early stage, empowering them to transition confidently from classrooms to careers. As the NEP 2020 aptly recognises, internships have the power to make education relevant, inclusive, and impactful. If schools, policymakers, and industry partners collectively embrace this vision, India can nurture a generation ready not only to face but to thrive in tomorrow’s world.

This article is authored by Mamta Saikia, CEO, Bharti Airtel Foundation.