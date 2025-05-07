A call to action for India’s heart health

The human heart, an extraordinary testament to resilience, beats tirelessly, circulating life-sustaining blood 100,000 times daily. Yet, this very organ is under siege. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) today pose one of India's most significant health challenges, accounting for more than a quarter of all deaths nationwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease (2023), India's age-standardised cardiovascular disease mortality rate, at 272 per 100,000 population, surpasses the global average of 235 per 100,000 population. Alarmingly, Indians experience cardiac issues almost a decade earlier than people in western countries, leading to immense social, emotional, and economic consequences. Heart ache (Representational image)

In recent years, lifestyle-driven issues like high blood pressure, obesity, and stress have considerably escalated the risk of heart disease, especially among India's youth. And setting the alarm bells ringing is the fact that this is a silent epidemic! Our study has shown that nearly 46% of asymptomatic individuals showed early signs of atherosclerosis, calcium deposits in the coronary artery, a clear indicator of future cardiac events and 2.5% under the age of 40 had obstructive coronary artery disease.

Moreover, hypertension among younger individuals under 45 has seen a troubling high prevalence of 26% in 2024. Obesity, another significant risk factor, now affects approximately 60% of this age group, and alarmingly, 76% of these obese individuals also suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a known precursor to cardiovascular disease. These indicators are compounded by mental health struggles: One in five young adults report experiencing depression, while four out of five individuals aged between 18–30 years report high anxiety levels.

Hypertension is the top risk factor for CVD. If we don’t intervene, the rise of high BP and obesity in young Indians could precipitate a surge in premature heart attacks. This crisis does not discriminate the gender. Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 18% of deaths among women. The mortality attributed to heart disease exceeds the combined mortality from all other cancers, including breast cancer. These numbers are worrying, but they strengthen our resolve to improve the nation’s cardiac health through better awareness, early screening, and lifestyle changes.

Our most potent weapon against heart disease is prevention and detection of disease at an early stage. About 80% of premature heart attacks and strokes can be prevented through timely lifestyle modifications and rigorous health screenings. Early identification and prompt management of risk factors is important.

Preventive health strategies, however, must begin much earlier in life as atherosclerosis starts as early as 20 years of age. A study in Turkey showed that around 70% of premature adult deaths result from behaviours initiated during adolescence or youth. Therefore, public health initiatives must prioritise educating younger generations about heart-healthy behaviours, including balanced nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and avoiding the use of tobacco.

Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), has emerged as a formidable ally in combating cardiovascular diseases. AI-driven tools can now accurately predict an individual’s heart disease risk years in advance. AI-powered risk assessment tools designed specifically for the Indian population have demonstrated predictive accuracy of up to 90%, allowing clinicians to recommend personalised preventive measures and lifestyle adjustments to those at high risk.

Comprehensive preventive pro-health programmes powered by predictive analytics offer continuous monitoring and personalised healthcare guidance. These innovations empower individuals by putting essential health insights into their hands, making proactive healthcare a tangible reality.

The evolution of cardiology extends beyond prevention to include minimally invasive treatments that enhance patient outcomes. Advanced interventional techniques, such as transcatheter valve replacement/repair and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for complex coronary disease, offer less invasive alternatives to traditional open-heart surgery with quicker recoveries and reduced complications, particularly for those who are at high surgical risk.

Emerging innovations promise even greater benefits. Newer stents and drug coated balloons minimise the risks of future complications such as clot formation. Similarly, leadless pacemakers eliminate the common problems associated with traditional pacemaker leads. These innovations are a sign of how medical advances will continue to enhance patient safety, recovery, and overall quality of life in future.

Despite the gravity of the situation, I remain optimistic. Today, we are harnessing the power of telemedicine and AI diagnostics to make expert heart care accessible even in remote areas. Every innovation, every preventive measure, is driven by a singular purpose: To alleviate the burden of heart disease and safeguard the cardiac health of every Indian.

I have witnessed countless instances of recovery and transformation, fuelled by timely preventive interventions and advanced treatments. This reaffirms my conviction that heart disease, though formidable, is largely preventable and manageable when we unite in our commitment to prioritise heart health through awareness, proactive action, and the embrace of technological advancements.

This article is authored by Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals.