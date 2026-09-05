AI in IVF clinics: Can it help doctors select the healthiest embryo?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly changing many areas of medicine, and fertility treatment is one of them. IVF clinics in India are now using AI-based tools to help doctors in choosing embryos that are most likely to lead to a healthy pregnancy. This technology sounds very futuristic but it is important to understand that AI does not create perfect babies. Instead it is a support for the doctor in their decision-making in IVF treatment. Artificial intelligence in health care (Thinkstock)

In IVF, a lot of embryos are often produced in the lab. Traditionally, embryologists selected embryos based on their shape, growth, and quality under a microscope. This method still remains important. However, AI can now analyse thousands of embryo images and patterns much faster than the human eye. It studies details such as cell division, growth speed, and embryo development to predict which embryo is more likely to implant successfully.

Some newer AI systems also analyse genetic information from embryos. This is where terms like polygenic risk score or PRS are being discussed. These tests use AI to study small genetic variations in an embryo’s DNA and estimate the probability of developing certain diseases in the future. However, it is very important to understand that this is not a diagnosis. AI can only provide a probability or risk estimate, not certainty.

In India, roughly two to three lakh IVF cycles are performed per year with metro cities showing higher success rates due to better lab infrastructure and experienced embryologists. Large IVF chains and regional fertility centres are using AI tools for embryo assessment, sperm analysis, and implantation prediction. This growth is happening due to delays in conceiving, as a result of delayed marriages, lifestyle changes, stress, obesity and medical problems such as PCOS and endometriosis. Many couples are turning to IVF for help and clinics are looking for technologies that can improve success rates.

However, advances in medicine raise ethical and legal questions. In India, the selection of embryos is strictly governed by law. The ART Act and the PCPNDT Act are very clear that medical reasons alone allow for testing of embryos. Doctors can perform Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) or Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) to know if you are a carrier of serious genetic disorders like Thalassaemia, Sickle Cell Disease or some chromosomal abnormalities. The goal is to reduce the risk of passing on serious inherited diseases to the child. However, selecting embryos based on gender is completely illegal in India. The law strictly prohibits the use of IVF, genetic testing, or AI for sex selection or designer baby purposes. Clinics cannot disclose the sex of the embryo or guarantee a baby of a particular gender. Breaking these laws is punishable by imprisonment, heavy fines, and cancellation of medical licences.

AI also has its limitations. A seemingly healthy embryo may not implant and an embryo that looks average may lead to a successful pregnancy. There are many factors that affect human reproduction such as the health of the uterus, the age of the mother, hormones, quality of sperm and the overall medical condition. AI can help make decisions, but it cannot replace the expertise of fertility specialists or guarantee a successful pregnancy.

Concerns have also been raised about overpromising outcomes. People misunderstand AI and think it can predict intelligence, beauty, or a child’s future success. These claims are not supported by science at this time. The majority of AI tools are still largely geared towards embryo selection and spotting risks for serious diseases.

The future challenge for Indian doctors will be innovation versus ethics and patient safety. AI can be a useful assistant in fertility treatment by making embryo selection more efficient and less subjective. However, medical judgement and counselling and strict legal regulation are as important.

The real promise of AI in IVF is not to create perfect babies but to help more couples achieve healthy pregnancies safely and ethically. The responsible use of AI can be a supportive tool in improving fertility care while respecting the science and law in India.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Hrishikesh Pai, consultant gynaecologist & IVF specialist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai and Fortis Hospitals Delhi & Chandigarh.