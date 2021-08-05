Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Ht Insight / Public Health / Ayushman Bharat and the path to universal health coverage in India
public health

Ayushman Bharat and the path to universal health coverage in India

The study has been authored by J Angel Blake and others.
By George Institute
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The government of India approved the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in March 2018.(Vivek Nair/HT Photo)

Successive Indian national governments have stated a commitment to achieving universal health coverage (UHC). In spite of this, UHC remains an elusive aim, and the Indian health system continues to be characterised by substantial shortcomings relating to workforce, infrastructure, and the quality and availability of services. Public expenditure on health care in India remains at levels amongst the lowest in the world.

The government of India approved the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in March 2018 and has hailed the programme as a historic step towards achieving UHC in India. The scheme aims to publicly fund the health care of up to 500 million people and, if it lives up to its potential, represents a unique opportunity to institutionalise quality health care free at the point of service for the most marginalised Indians, improving the health of the population and drastically reducing or eliminating medical-related impoverishment. While many have already questioned the likelihood of successful implementation of the AB-PMJAY, the vast ambition of the programme presents an opportunity to pursue the systemic reform that India requires to meet its UHC aims. This will require an injection of resources into a chronically underfunded health system, but this must be accompanied by a focus on the interrelated issues of governance, quality control, and stewardship if the scheme is to sustainably accelerate India towards UHC.

The study can be accessed by clicking here

(The study has been authored by J Angel Blake and others)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
universal health coverage ayushman bharat scheme
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP