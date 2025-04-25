Building strong foundations: Nutrition and NEP 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 stands as a cornerstone of change, reimagining learning through a holistic and multidisciplinary approach. Among its many forward-thinking provisions, the policy places a strong emphasis on integrating nutrition education into the curriculum, acknowledging its fundamental role in shaping students' overall well-being. While significant efforts have been made to improve access to nutrition, integrating nutrition education remains key to ensuring sustainable health outcomes. Education(Shutterstock)

Malnutrition undermines individual health and takes a significant economic toll, draining 2-3% of a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The impact is even more pronounced in the South-East Asia region, where many countries are now grappling with a triple burden of malnutrition--undernutrition (stunting and wasting), overnutrition (overweight and obesity), and micronutrient deficiencies (hidden hunger).

Recognising this, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal II: Zero Hunger aims to eliminate hunger worldwide by 2030. Achieving this goal requires tackling malnutrition at its roots by empowering adolescents--not just as learners, but as ‘future parents’ and ‘enablers of change’--through nutrition education. By equipping them with the knowledge to make informed dietary choices, they can break the cycle of poor health and lay the foundation for a stronger future. In essence, they must be recognised as ‘young changemakers’, capable of taking charge of their own nutrition while also uplifting the health and well-being of their communities.

Government initiatives like POSHAN Abhiyaan or the National Nutrition Mission, PM POSHAN and Poshan Tracker are a step in the right direction towards diminishing malnutrition. While these efforts have laid a strong foundation for addressing immediate nutritional deficiencies, the focus must now build on this progress to meet evolving challenges. With the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) highlighting a rise in childhood obesity and lifestyle diseases, the time is ripe to strengthen these efforts by integrating structured nutrition education--empowering future generations to make informed choices for lifelong health and well-being.

India’s school system caters to approximately 24.8 crore students, making it a prime platform for fostering awareness and instilling healthy dietary practices from an early age. Nutrition education serves as the bedrock for shaping food choices, dietary habits, and long-term health behaviours, warding off future complications such as malnutrition, obesity, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases. Multiple studies indicate that a lack of proper nutrition education breeds misconceptions, paving the way for unhealthy dietary patterns that endure into adulthood. By threading nutrition education into school curricula, NEP 2020 seeks to give students the tools to make sound choices, setting them up for a lifetime of good health and strengthening the nation’s well-being in the long run.

However, effectively implementing nutrition education comes with its own set of challenges. A well-rounded approach to nutrition in schools requires standardised resources, skilled educators, and inclusive curriculum frameworks that cater to the diverse dietary needs of children. These needs are influenced by factors such as geography, socio-economic background, and genetic predisposition, highlighting the importance of a tailored yet structured strategy in nutrition education. A uniform approach to nutrition education is unlikely to be effective. For instance, while millets can be a staple in some regions, affordability and accessibility may pose challenges elsewhere. This underscores the need for collaboration among educators, policymakers, nutritionists, and other stakeholders to develop adaptable, region-specific modules that align with cultural and economic realities.

Recognising this gap, civil society organisations have taken the initiative to bridge it by developing tailored nutrition education programmes and building the capacity for effective on-ground implementation. Through innovative approaches such as gamification and activity-based learning, they are making nutrition education more engaging and accessible. These creative methods have led to higher retention rates and meaningful behavioural shifts among students. By equipping schools with the right tools and expertise, civil society continues to play a crucial role in turning NEP 2020’s vision into reality and ensuring that nutrition education is in good nick.

The knock-on effect of nutrition education extends far beyond the classroom, influencing household dietary habits and community-level food choices. Students often serve as conduits of knowledge, passing on what they learn to their families and shaping household consumption patterns. This whole-of-society approach ensures that nutritional interventions at the school level contribute to broader public health improvements.

Integrating nutrition education into the curriculum, as envisioned in NEP 2020, is an academic goal as well as a social and economic imperative. A healthier population reduces health care costs, enhances productivity, and improves overall well-being. With a clear policy framework in place, the onus is now on all stakeholders--government, educators, civil society, and industry--to drive collective action. By equipping children with the tools to make informed dietary choices, we can lay the foundation for a healthier future. After all, a nation's strength is inherently tied to the quality and capacity of its human capital.

This article is authored by Archana Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Nourishing Schools Foundation (NSF) and Pawan Aggarwal, CEO, Food Future Foundation.