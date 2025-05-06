Challenges of communicating public health information

India’s vast linguistic diversity is both a cultural strength and a public health challenge. With over 22 scheduled languages and hundreds of dialects spoken across the country, ensuring equitable access to reliable health information is a complex task. While significant investments have gone into improving health infrastructure and service delivery, the lack of standardized, high-quality health communication in regional languages continues to undermine public health outcomes—particularly during crises like the Covid-19 pandemic. Health care (File)

In a country like India, which has more than 19,500 languages or dialects are spoken as mother tongues it is seen that many official announcements are either not available in regional languages or are poorly translated. This leads to confusion, misinformation, and reduced compliance with essential health measures, an occurrence we have seen during the pandemic. A study revealed that rural Indians struggled to fully understand how Covid is contracted. The primary reasons were not just linguistic inaccessibility but also the lack of cultural relevance and visual adaptation in official communication about the pandemic. These communication gaps are not limited to pandemic contexts; they are also evident in ongoing challenges around tuberculosis, reproductive health, and non-communicable diseases where health campaigns fail to resonate with local populations.

Language is an often overlooked but critical determinant of health equity. Most rural households depend on local languages for accessing government information, including health guidance. Yet, most official health communication is initially produced in English or Hindi and only selectively translated into regional languages—often without proper localisation or quality assurance. This disproportionately affects states and indigenous population groups with high linguistic diversity where neither Hindi nor English is the dominant spoken language. Even in linguistically homogeneous states like Maharashtra or Tamil Nadu, health messaging often fails to capture the nuances of Marathi or Tamil in ways that feel accessible, trustworthy, or actionable to the local population.

The consequences of this communication gap are visible across a range of real-world scenarios. Studies have highlighted the fragmentation and inconsistency in health messaging across different languages. For instance, research indicates that vaccine hesitancy in India is influenced by factors such as limited access to information in local languages and inadequate digital literacy, which hinder effective communication and vaccine uptake.

The extent of this problem is significant, as language serves as a crucial determinant of health equity. In India, linguistic barriers have been identified as one of the reasons for vaccine hesitancy, classified under constraints or lack of convenience in behavioural models of vaccination.

Specific instances illustrate the consequences of inadequate health communication in local languages:

· Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in rural Bihar and Uttar Pradesh: A study aimed at understanding the determinants of vaccine hesitancy among unvaccinated populations in rural India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, highlights the need for effective communication strategies tailored to these communities

· Maternal health in tribal communities of Odisha: Research focusing on maternal health practices among tribal communities in Odisha reveals that cultural perceptions and practices significantly influence maternal health outcomes. The study emphasises the importance of understanding these cultural contexts to improve maternal health services among tribal populations.

Apart from language, cultural relevance plays a pivotal role in social impact communication in India, a country marked by its linguistic, religious, and regional diversity. Given the vast differences in beliefs, traditions, and social structures, messages that align with local customs and values are more likely to be accepted, internalised, and acted upon by communities. Effective communication strategies go beyond simple language translation; they require a deep understanding of regional narratives, folklore, and societal norms. For instance, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) successfully utilised culturally significant symbols like Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses to evoke a sense of national pride and personal responsibility toward cleanliness. This strategic use of a familiar figure helped bridge the gap between policy and public participation.

Similarly, the polio eradication campaign in India, which faced resistance in certain communities due to misinformation and distrust, overcame barriers by leveraging culturally respected figures such as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. His famous appeal, "Do Boond Zindagi Ki" (Two Drops of Life), resonated deeply with audiences across different socio-economic backgrounds, ultimately playing a crucial role in India being declared polio-free in 2014. To bridge these gaps, India needs a deliberate and coordinated effort to standardize health communication in regional languages. This doesn’t mean creating a one-size-fits-all message, but rather developing a system that ensures linguistic consistency, scientific accuracy, and cultural relevance across all regions. A good starting point would be the creation of a national, open-access repository of validated health messages in multiple Indian languages, including dialectical variations where appropriate. These messages should not merely be translated but transcreated—meaning they should be adapted to include culturally familiar references, idioms, and visuals that resonate with the target audience. Collaborations with local linguists, artists, and communities are essential to this process.

Technological tools can also play a major role. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing platforms such as Bhashini, India’s national language translation initiative, can help generate high-quality translations and audio-visual content at scale. Training frontline health workers—ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers—as communication champions is equally important. These workers are often the most trusted sources of information in their communities and must be equipped with clear, standardised toolkits in the local language to effectively convey health messages.

Finally, just as quality standards exist for vaccines and medications, similar standards should be mandated for all public health communication, with accessibility and linguistic inclusion built into the design and approval process. Without this, even the most well-intentioned health interventions risk being misunderstood or ignored.

The standardisation of health communication in vernacular languages is not just a policy consideration—it is a moral imperative. Ensuring that every citizen, regardless of where they live or what language they speak, has access to accurate, understandable, and culturally relevant health information is fundamental to the vision of a healthier, more equitable India.

This article is authored by Rituparna Sengupta, associate director, communication and marketing, Vitamin Angels India.