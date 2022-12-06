‘Golden hour’ response key to safer mass gatherings

India is in festive mode as the year comes to an end, with large-scale gatherings and celebrations through to the new year. There is a history of medical emergencies during such festivities and at these times, a robust and reliable medical response infrastructure is both a solution and a challenge.

At the peak of festivities, emergency service platforms witness the highest number of calls. In India, it takes an ambulance 45 minutes on average to get to a patient, and these kinds of delays frequently result in fatalities. There are several emergency situations at large-scale gatherings which necessitate prompt medical responses to ensure the patients' survival. Among these are cardiac arrests, strokes, heart attacks, injuries from falls or burning accidents and fainting or loss of consciousness

Studies done across fields indicate a rise in cardiac, pulmonary, and anxiety-related medical emergencies around the festive season which can be caused by a variety of reasons. It could be a combination of a dip in temperatures, high levels of pollution, and sedentary lifestyles which make people vulnerable to emergencies. Some lifestyles trigger stress, anxiety, alcohol or substance abuse, excessive physical activity, all of which can lead to complicated health hazards at mass gatherings. In September this year, many hospitals in Kolkata saw a sudden spike in cardiac cases triggered by the prolonged festivities.

While the sudden onset of a heart attack or any medical emergency can be fatal, the risk is high for those with existing heart conditions. During times of emergency, a quick medical response in the golden hour can save lives. And while prompt and effective medical response is a prerequisite to ensure safe gatherings, it also is a challenge.

From unstructured or lack of readiness, to availability of emergency response service in the region, and to the long waiting time for medical help to arrive, mass gatherings and corporate events can be silent killers during medical emergencies.

One way to help address this problem is by having a standby ambulance at public events or concerts. If someone does suffer from a heart attack, or a stroke, or any other medical problem, they can be quickly responded to and transported to a hospital for treatment, as an only an effective team of medical professionals can control the situation.

To ensure safety during mass gatherings, there are three primary components involved in creating a robust emergency response system; a clear and concise emergency plan that outlines the specific roles and responsibilities of each member of the response team. The plan should be regularly reviewed and updated to ensure it is still relevant and effective; a dedicated team of trained professionals who are responsible for managing the emergency response system. They should be familiar with all aspects of the plan and be able to quickly take charge in the event of an incident and adequate resources, including a standby ambulance, equipment, and paramedics, to carry out the emergency plan effectively. These should be regularly checked and maintained to ensure they are ready for use at a moment's notice.

During a medical emergency, the patient makes one of the most important calls of their lives in order to avoid the trauma and anxiety that comes with it. A robust emergency response infrastructure when executed well operationally and technologically, works as a life-saving mechanism. It's important to respond quickly, triage the situation as either critical or non-critical care, and dispatch an ambulance designated to get to the patient in time. By the time a team of trained paramedics reaches it's important to remain on call with the patient and communicate any vital information necessary for the patient's life. This reduces anxiety and increases the probability of a patient's survival within the golden hour time.

While prevention is better than cure, it is also vital to be prepared for any unforeseen medical emergencies.

The article has been authored by Prabhdeep Singh, founder and CEO, StanPlus, India’s largest medical emergency response Platform.

