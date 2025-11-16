India can provide a global soft landing for biomanufacturing

The global biomanufacturing sector is at a turning point, with companies seeking not just cost advantages but ecosystems offering regulatory clarity, skilled talent, and scalable infrastructure. Success today depends on stable policies, globally compliant facilities, and predictable intellectual property frameworks. India is well-positioned, with a strong scientific base, a vibrant startup community, and national policies prioritizing biotechnology. What is now needed is a coordinated “soft landing” framework that enables global companies to enter and grow in India with confidence. Health

India’s biotechnology landscape has expanded at an extraordinary pace, now home to more than10,000 startups spanning biopharmaceuticals, agri-biotech, industrial biotechnology, healthtech, MedTech, and bioenergy. This growth reflects both entrepreneurial energy and rising global confidence, evident in sustained venture capital inflows and growing opportunities to integrate with international supply chains through contract development and manufacturing organizations. The pandemic and shifting geopolitics have highlighted the risks of concentrating biomanufacturing capacity in a few regions, giving India a narrow but decisive window to establish itself as a reliable hub.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the ministry of science and technology, and its not-for-profit enterprise, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), have placed high-performance biomanufacturing at the center of national priorities through the BioE3 policy (Biotechnology for Environment, Economy, and Employment), approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024. The policy envisions creating biofoundries, Bio AI centres, and thematic hubs focused on bio-based chemicals, smart proteins, carbon capture, cell and gene therapy products, marine and space research, and climate-resilient agriculture, among others. Over the past decade, BIRAC has built one of the world’s most comprehensive ecosystems for biotechnology innovation, effectively connecting policy priorities with the needs of industry and academia.

Through initiatives such as the Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG), the Small Business Innovation Research Initiative (SBIRI), and the Biotechnology Industry Partnership Programme (BIPP), as well as mission programmes like the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) supported by the World Bank and Grand Challenges India supported by the Gates Foundation, India Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Ind-CEPI) functioning under global CEPI alliance, BIRAC has helped ideas progress from early-stage exploration to late-stage development in the areas such as vaccine development, epidemic preparedness, medical devices, biosimilars etc.. Equity-based mechanisms like the Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED) Fund and the Launching Entrepreneurial Driven Affordable Products (LEAP) initiative provide additional capital support. BioNEST incubation facilities, E-Yuva centres create an environment where entrepreneurs have access to infrastructure, expertise, and networks essential for growth. Recognizing the importance of regulatory clarity and intellectual property, BIRAC’s IP and Technology Management Cell ensures innovators receive structured guidance on IP, technology transfer, and commercialisation. Social innovation platforms such as the Social Innovation Programme for Products: Affordable & Relevant to Societal Health (SPARSH) further extend biotechnology’s reach by supporting solutions with direct societal impact.

Although these initiatives were not originally designed as a formal “soft landing” framework, together they already lower barriers for innovators and show that India is building an interconnected system, supported by BIRAC under DBT, that can be scaled to meet the expectations of global partners.

In the biomanufacturing space, a soft landing is not a shortcut or compromise on standards, but a coordinated ecosystem that lowers uncertainty, cost, and risk for international companies establishing operations in India, while ensuring alignment with national priorities and broader scientific and economic goals. It offers clarity and predictability from regulatory approvals to market entry, allowing firms to focus on innovation and scaling. The framework combines streamlined regulatory pathways, fiscal incentives such as capital subsidies and R&D tax credits, ready-to-use facilities, and well-defined IP and licensing guidelines. What sets it apart is that startups, established companies and innovators from outside India can also benefit from government-backed initiatives, including incubation centres, advanced facilities, biofoundries, and mentorship networks, accelerating their market entry and development. Equally vital is support for talent mobility and smooth access to domestic and global markets, enabling confident growth.

India has built a strong and resilient foundation for biomanufacturing, supported by government policies, strategic initiatives, and institutional frameworks that enable innovators to move confidently from research to industrial scale-up. Organisations, Agencies and Mission programs such as BIRAC, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Start-up India and DBT provide structured support through funding, incubation, mentorship, and international collaboration, ensuring that scientific talent and entrepreneurial ambition are backed by practical resources. Programmes that nurture startups, strengthen the entrepreneurial pipeline, and facilitate technology transfer have created a robust ecosystem, while India’s demographic advantage offers a large pool of skilled professionals to sustain innovation and growth.

Global examples provide India with practical lessons on building a resilient biomanufacturing ecosystem. Singapore demonstrates how careful coordination, clear regulations, reliable infrastructure, and targeted talent development can attract multinational pharmaceutical investments, such as Pfizer’s state-of-the-art Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facility in Tuas Biomedical Park. In July 2024, Pfizer expanded this facility with $743 million to produce small molecule APIs for oncology, pain management, and antibiotics, creating a sustainable hub driven by strategy rather than incentives alone.

The US highlights the importance of long-term, consistent support. Following the 2022 Bioeconomy Executive Order, federal funding for research, development, and industrial scale-up increased from $2.7 billion to over $3.5 billion, showing that sustained investment is crucial for building a globally influential ecosystem. The UK illustrates the need to balance rapid innovation with rigorous safety and governance. Its 2023 Biological Security Strategy, backed by a £1 billion National Biosecurity Centre, ensures accelerated production without compromising standards, maintaining public trust. Meanwhile, Despite huge advances China provides a cautionary perspective: Large-scale infrastructure and incentives expanded capacity, but inconsistent intellectual property enforcement has at times limited global confidence, proving that scale alone does not guarantee sustainable leadership.

Global collaboration also demonstrates the value of networks. The global biofoundry alliance, launched in 2018 with 15 founding members, has now grown to 40 biofoundries worldwide. Building on this momentum, India has launched 21 advanced biomanufacturing hubs under the BioE3 Policy to scale its bioeconomy and accelerate innovation across sectors. This initiative sets a benchmark for other countries and reinforces India’s unique, forward-looking position in the global biomanufacturing landscape.

As India’s biomanufacturing sector grows, trust is key to sustainable progress. Maintaining high standards of biosafety and biosecurity protects public health and reassures global partners. Equally critical are strong and well-articulated regulatory guidelines, environmental regulations, consistent intellectual property protection, and reliable dispute resolution. Beyond compliance, the goal is a transparent and predictable system that provides accessible and affordable infrastructure, specialised facilities, and supportive ecosystems, so startups, innovators, and investors alike feel confident that India is a responsible and dependable destination for cutting-edge biomanufacturing.

India has all the elements to become a global leader in biomanufacturing. What’s needed is a coordinated “soft landing” approach that gives startups and innovators clarity and confidence. Aligning regulations, offering targeted incentives, providing access to world-class infrastructure, and protecting intellectual property can attract investment, expand capacity, create quality jobs, and strengthen global resilience. With timely, well-coordinated action, this potential can turn into a lasting impact on the world stage.

This article is authored by Dr Jitendra Kumar, managing director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).