India's health insurance paradox

When the National Family Health Survey-6 released its findings for 2023-24, the headline number looked like a policy triumph. Health insurance or financing scheme coverage had risen from 28.7% of Indian households in 2015-16 to 60.2% in 2023-24. In a decade, India moved from fewer than three in ten households to nearly six in ten. No social protection indicator has moved at quite this pace.

Health insurance

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But the aggregate conceals too much. Jammu and Kashmir reports 96.3% coverage. Ladakh is at 96.0%. Bihar, now India's second most populous state with over 130 million people, stands at 21.1%. Uttar Pradesh sits at 37.2%. Delhi, the national capital, reaches only 29.3%. These are not statistical footnotes. They represent tens of millions of households still exposed to the full financial force of a medical emergency.

One finding in the NFHS-6 data deserves more attention than it has received. For the first time, rural India outpaces urban India in health insurance coverage, at 62.0% against 56.4%. This reversal reflects the reach of publicly funded schemes like Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, which provides up to ₹5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation. States with strong enrolment drives and political will show what is possible. Rajasthan jumped from 18.7% to 88.7% over the decade. West Bengal rose from 33.4% to 88.2%. The contrast with Bihar, which inched from 12.3% to 21.1% in the same period, is not an accident of geography. It is a function of governance.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet three states moved in the wrong direction. Arunachal Pradesh fell from 58.3% to 51.8%. Tamil Nadu dropped from 64.1% to 61.1%. Tripura slipped from 58.1% to 56.5%. All three began with relatively higher baselines, which makes the decline harder to dismiss as a statistical fact. It suggests instead that lapses in programme continuity, gaps in renewal enrolment, and beneficiary attrition are real and recurring problems. Expanding coverage is one challenge. Sustaining it is another, and policymakers rarely treat them as equally urgent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet three states moved in the wrong direction. Arunachal Pradesh fell from 58.3% to 51.8%. Tamil Nadu dropped from 64.1% to 61.1%. Tripura slipped from 58.1% to 56.5%. All three began with relatively higher baselines, which makes the decline harder to dismiss as a statistical fact. It suggests instead that lapses in programme continuity, gaps in renewal enrolment, and beneficiary attrition are real and recurring problems. Expanding coverage is one challenge. Sustaining it is another, and policymakers rarely treat them as equally urgent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here lies the deeper problem. Out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) as a share of total health spending fell from 64.2% in 2013-14 to 39.4% in 2021-22, largely on the back of pandemic-driven public health spending. But when that spending normalised, OOPE climbed back to 43.4% in 2022-23, as the National Health Accounts 2022-23 released by the Union ministry of health shows. That rebound exposes how dependent those gains were on exceptional fiscal conditions rather than structural reform. It also still sits well above the 15-20% threshold that the WHO's 2010 World Health Report identifies as the point below which financial catastrophe from health care costs becomes negligible. Coverage and protection are not the same thing, and the gap between them costs households in ways that enrolment numbers do not capture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here lies the deeper problem. Out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) as a share of total health spending fell from 64.2% in 2013-14 to 39.4% in 2021-22, largely on the back of pandemic-driven public health spending. But when that spending normalised, OOPE climbed back to 43.4% in 2022-23, as the National Health Accounts 2022-23 released by the Union ministry of health shows. That rebound exposes how dependent those gains were on exceptional fiscal conditions rather than structural reform. It also still sits well above the 15-20% threshold that the WHO's 2010 World Health Report identifies as the point below which financial catastrophe from health care costs becomes negligible. Coverage and protection are not the same thing, and the gap between them costs households in ways that enrolment numbers do not capture. {{/usCountry}}

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The structural cause is not hard to identify. Schemes like PM-JAY cover hospitalisation costs. They do not cover outpatient costs, which make up the bulk of most households' health care spending. Medicines bought at a pharmacy, a general practitioner's consultation, diagnostic tests conducted outside empanelled facilities: None of this falls within the ambit of most existing coverage. A family holding an Ayushman Bharat card can still face distress spending the moment an illness does not require hospital admission. The card protects against catastrophic episodes, not chronic or routine care.

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted in the Rajya Sabha in March 2026, the government is working toward full coverage by 2033. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has set Insurance for All by 2047 as its mission. Reaching either goal requires more than enrolment drives. The 16th Finance Commission offers an opportunity to incentivise states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to close the gap through dedicated health finance transfers. The National Health Policy 2017 set a public health spending target of 2.5% of GDP. India currently allocates 1.43%. The path to meaningful coverage runs through that number, and through extending insurance to the outpatient services where most health care actually happens.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ankit Mishra, ICSSR Fellow, Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj and Margubur Rahaman, regional manager, MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child, New Delhi.

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