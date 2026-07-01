...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mental health is India’s next sustainability crisis

This article is authored by Dr Jothi Neeraja, founder, chairwoman & MD of People Tree Hospitals and Maarga Mind Care.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 10:08 am IST
By Dr Jothi Neeraja
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Sustainability in health care has traditionally revolved around visible indicators such as green hospitals, adoption of renewable energy, waste management, and reduced carbon footprint. In the Indian context, there is an even greater sustainability concern, the ability to sustain the psychological, economic, and emotional well-being of its citizens. This starts with mental well-being.

Mental Health(Image by Freepik)

With mental health concerns being one of the greatest unmet needs globally, there remains a lack of interest in addressing it within the scope of health care sustainability in India. The latest findings of the National Mental Health Survey reveal that 10.6% of adult Indians suffer from mental challenges, whereas close to 150 million citizens require mental health care services. What remains more concerning is the gap of up to 92% in this area.

While the effects of mental health issues go well beyond the patient, they secretly impact the families, workplaces, educational institutions, and ultimately the entire economy. Mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma, and stress decrease mental focus, cloud judgement, cause absenteeism, and hamper productivity. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports India’s burden from mental disorders as 2,443 Disability Adjusted Life Years per 100,000 people with an age-adjusted suicide rate of 21.1 per 100,000. These are massive economic implications. WHO projections indicate that India may incur a loss of up to $ 1.03 trillion due to mental health illnesses between 2012 and 2030.

That makes untreated mental issues a public health problem as well as an economic and social structure problem. If sustainability means resilience, the crisis of mental health in India is an indication of the stress in the system. In today’s world, the workforce faces economic uncertainty, digital overload, social alienation, and pressure to perform. An untreated mental disorder also affects worker participation in terms of absenteeism and presenteeism, the hidden drop in productivity and motivation.

According to government statistics, India has only 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000, way lower than the recommended number of three psychiatrists per 100,000 by the WHO. In a country of India’s population, it is simply not sustainable to depend entirely on conventional urban psychiatry.

There is no doubt that the future belongs to a stepped-care model of healthcare service delivery where technology is harnessed to provide early diagnosis, monitoring and continuous support. Technology, if used judiciously, will help make mental health care services scalable, affordable and accessible without compromising on empathy.

India is currently facing a critical juncture. The sustainability of healthcare services should not just depend on infrastructural efficiency and lower emissions when millions of people are silently suffering from mental health problems without proper treatment. A sustainable health care system is the one that considers protecting the emotional well-being of people, supporting their families, and equal access to health care facilities.

Mental well-being is no longer seen as a marginal problem; it is a matter of economy, workforce, and society. To create a sustainable future, India needs to make mental well-being the central theme of its health care policy.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Jothi Neeraja, founder, chairwoman & MD of People Tree Hospitals and Maarga Mind Care.

 
mental health
Home / HT Insight / Public Health / Mental health is India’s next sustainability crisis
Home / HT Insight / Public Health / Mental health is India’s next sustainability crisis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.