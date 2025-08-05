MVT: Building the promise of Heal in India

India has rapidly emerged as a premier global destination for Medical Value Travel (MVT) with a compelling blend of clinical excellence, cost-effectiveness, and progressive government support. Over the past five years, India has witnessed remarkable growth and positioned the country as a leading global destination for cross-border healthcare. The country now ranks 6th globally for quality medical services and 3rd for affordability, according to the Medical Tourism Index (2021), attracting over 700,000 medical travellers annually. Ayurveda (Photo by Pixabay)

The last half-decade has seen a concerted push by both private and public healthcare providers to cater to international patients. Leading private hospitals have developed specialised international patient divisions offering end-to-end care. India’s appeal lies not just in its affordability but also in its vast and advanced health care ecosystem that enables timely and effective treatment. Patients, primarily from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Nigeria, and the UAE, travel to India seeking affordable, high-quality treatments such as hip and knee replacements, heart bypass, angioplasty, dental implants, and more. The cost differential is stark. As per Bain & Company, the cost of a hip replacement in India is just $ 7,000, compared to $ 50,000 in the US, $ 14,000 in South Korea, and $ 12,000 in Singapore.

Recognising the sector’s potential, the Indian government has actively stepped in to facilitate growth. Key initiatives include the Heal in India campaign along with a centralised portal to offer information, treatment quotes, and digital documentation has been launched. The rollout of eMedical visas for 167 countries, the eAYUSH visa for traditional medicine, and the establishment of medical facilitation desks at major airports have significantly streamlined patient entry and navigation. Additionally, the government can consider, creating an official list of verified hospitals and institutions eligible to treat international patients.

For hospitals, this surge in medical tourism translates into both economic opportunity and a chance to elevate global standing. For the government, it reflects soft power play. positioning India as the global health destination and contributing to foreign exchange earnings, job creation, and technology upgradation. With an annual growth rate of 15–20%, India is on track to welcome 1.3 to 1.5 million medical travellers by 2028.

To sustain and accelerate this momentum, India must shift from fragmented initiatives to a cohesive, fast-executing national strategy. One of the key imperatives is to build a structurally resilient MVT ecosystem by diversifying the patient base beyond traditional markets like Bangladesh. Countries such as the US, Kuwait, and Nigeria, which collectively account for ~50% of global outbound MVT, represent significant untapped opportunity. Additionally, with ~25% of global medical tourists seeking elective procedures such as cosmetic and fertility treatments, India must move beyond a focus on critical care. Expanding access to high-quality elective therapies can help tap into discretionary spending by high-income international patients, unlocking new streams of growth.

A cornerstone of this transformation is the shift from piecemeal branding by individual hospitals to a unified promotion strategy under the ‘Heal in India’ umbrella. This consolidated campaign is structured around five core themes: clinical excellence, cost advantage, convenience, culture of care, and compliance. The ‘Heal in India’ portal provides a centralised platform for patients to access credible information, register requests, obtain quotes, and submit documents seamlessly. To further reinforce trust and visibility, Physical Patient Assistance Centres in key geographies such as the UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, and Myanmar are being set up to connect patients with Indian clinicians through virtual consultations, improving pre-travel decision-making and post-treatment support.

India’s continued leadership in MVT depends on its ability to scale hospital infrastructure without compromising quality. At present, India has 61 Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited hospitals, lagging Thailand (63), Brazil (75), and the UAE (200+). Moreover, only 2% of Indian facilities are NABH-accredited, pointing to the need for urgent capacity building. A public-private investment push is now underway to build more JCI-grade institutions that are integrated with patient-friendly services. At the same time, awareness of NABH accreditation is being amplified internationally, with mandatory NABH certification for facilitators expected to boost consistency and quality of care delivery.

Historically, India’s MVT narrative has revolved around curative surgical care. But the next chapter is rooted in a more holistic view that encompasses preventive care and traditional medicine (AYUSH). As global interest in wellness rises, India is uniquely positioned as the birthplace of ayurveda, yoga, and other traditional therapies to lead this segment. Currently, India's wellness tourism branding is largely limited to yoga and lacks clearly defined or internationally recognized wellness destination cities. In contrast, countries like Thailand have successfully promoted wellness tourism with focused campaigns and infrastructure. Taking a cue from Thailand’s Discover the New You campaign, India is now working on targeted wellness campaigns to promote its preventive care and integrated healing offerings. This strategy aims to attract wellness-seeking travellers who may not be acutely ill but are looking for rejuvenation, detoxification, and sustainable lifestyle management.

This article is authored by CK Mishra, former secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.