Strategic impacts of India's biotech revolution on global pharma

For decades, strategists and futurists envisioned a 21st-century revolution fuelled by biological and health technologies. However, this revolution has often been overshadowed by the dominance of the digital age. Yet, with rapid advancements, biotechnology has finally taken its rightful place as a transformative space, bringing with it the potential to reshape industries, economies, and the very fabric of global health care. As biotechnologies gain momentum, it is time to discuss the broader implications of how modern-day biotechnologies will transform governance, regulations, and economic models worldwide.

With a strong foundation in research, innovation, and government support, India’s biotechnology sector has emerged as a critical player on the global stage. This growth not only bolsters the country's position as a bio-innovation hub but also lays the groundwork for addressing complex challenges, from health security to sustainable development. According to the India BioEconomy Report of 2022, the biopharma segment is the largest contributor to the nation's biotech industry, accounting for 49% of the market and generating around $39.4 billion in 2021.

A significant outcome of this biotech revolution can be seen in vaccine development, with India leading efforts to combat illnesses such as tuberculosis, dengue, and malaria. These advancements not only promise to save lives but also underscore the sector's critical role in driving sustainable economic growth.

How can India can harness the potential of biotechnology and its impact on the health care and pharmaceutical world?

India is leading the charge for a new industrial revolution, primarily driven by biotechnology. This shift is not only advancing the nation’s pharmaceutical industry but also positioning India as a key player in global healthcare. Historically recognised for producing affordable generic drugs, India is now breaking new ground in advanced fields like biologics, biosimilars, and precision medicine. The introduction of new biomanufacturing policies has been pivotal in addressing food, energy, and climate challenges. A notable example is India's plans on boosting domestic production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) using biotechnology methods. This shift towards self-reliance through biotechnology will significantly reduce India’s vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions and enhance its health security. Beyond APIs, advances in gene editing, protein synthesis, and enzyme production through genetically modified micro-organisms are also unlocking new possibilities in biotechnology. Institutions like the department of biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have been instrumental in nurturing this evolution. Through their efforts, research is being advanced, innovation is being fostered, and vital partnerships between industry and academia are being established. These collaborations not only fuel bio-entrepreneurship but also contribute to the sustainable growth of India’s biotech ecosystem, making the country a formidable force in the global biotech landscape.

While the potential and market are strong, India always needed a strong policy framework to boost its bioeconomy. The recent introduction of the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy will play a transformative step for India's biotech sector.

The policy was introduced to address the gaps in previous frameworks and align with the government’s Make in India vision. It’s specially curated to promote the creation of bio-based products with a reduced environmental impact, advancing biomanufacturing while also emphasising on sustainability.

Additionally, the policy’s special focus on biomanufacturing holds far-reaching implications, not just for the health care and life sciences sector but also for its allied industries. It aims to build a highly skilled workforce and create new employment opportunities, ultimately strengthening India’s research capabilities and technological expertise. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of a circular bioeconomy, where biological resources are reused and recycled, contributing to India’s goal of revolutionising the economy by 2047.

The BioE3 will work to revolutionise India's biotech landscape by encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration between the public and private sectors. Through this policy, India can address critical challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and sustainability while fostering an ecosystem that supports cutting-edge research and development.

Overall, India's biotechnology sector is poised for exponential growth, with the BioE3 policy serving as an accelerator for future innovations. However, the success of this revolution depends on robust collaboration between government and non-government sectors. Biomanufacturing is set to continue advancing rapidly, offering lower material and operating costs and reducing environmental impacts compared to traditional methods.

Looking ahead, India's biotech revolution will extend beyond pharmaceuticals, influencing fields such as agriculture, food sciences, bioinformatics, and nanotechnology. By creating favourable conditions for a knowledge-based bioeconomy, India is on course to become a global leader in biotechnology, with the potential to address humanity’s most pressing challenges.

This article is authored by Aditya Sharma, head of process solutions, India region, Merck Life Science.