Viksit Bharat begins with healthy villages

A nation is only as strong as the health of its villages. As India at 79 stands tall with resilience, innovation, and inclusive progress, this Independence Day is the right time to reflect on a deeper question: What does true healthcare equity mean for a rural citizen today? It is also a moment to reaffirm that the government, as the primary custodian of public health, is committed to reaching every last mile. Health care

Health care equity means a villager can access dignified health care without travelling miles or facing financial hardship. Equality leaves the door open for those who can reach it; equity builds the road to that door for those who need it most. It means timely diagnosis, free medicines, trained health workers, and care delivered with quality and proximity.

This is the vision behind Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), eSanjeevani teleconsultations, and the Free Drugs Service Initiative, not as isolated programmes, but as parts of a citizen-first, cohesive system.

While the government is investing at an unprecedented scale, the next leap will come from collaborative action, where philanthropy, the private sector, academia, and civil society align with and reinforce government priorities.



Public health is the bedrock of national development. India’s rise as a global leader must reflect its ability to deliver world-class, equitable health care to the remotest corners. The transformation is visible:

• Over 1,77,906 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established by June 2025, turning Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres into integrated hubs providing preventive, promotive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative care.

• The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), with an outlay of ₹64,180 crore, is strengthening capacity across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, preparing India for future health emergencies and ensuring resilient routine care.

• Mobile Medical Units bring doorstep services to hilly, tribal, and interior areas under population norms of one MMU per 10 lakh people.

• eSanjeevani, India’s national telemedicine platform, connects rural patients with specialist doctors, ensuring that a farmer in a tribal hamlet receives the same medical advice as an urban citizen.

• The Free Drugs Service Initiative ensures that essential medicines, up to 381 at the district hospital level, are available at no cost, tracked through the Drugs and Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS).

These services cover maternal and child health, adolescent care, family planning, immunisation, TB, HIV/AIDS, and vector-borne disease control. They are central to building a healthy and productive rural India.

To achieve Viksit Bharat@2047, the government will remain the anchor, setting policy direction, funding core infrastructure, and ensuring universal access. Partnerships, when aligned with national priorities, can enhance and accelerate this effort, bringing additional expertise, innovation, and outreach. They complement, not substitute, the government’s sustained role in delivering health care for all.

The India Philanthropy Report (IPR) 2025 by Dasra and Bain & Company notes that private giving can complement public health missions when it aligns with national priorities. This is not charity; it is catalytic support for programmes designed and led by the government.

Family philanthropy accounts for about 40% of private giving and could contribute an additional ₹50,000– ₹55,000 crore by 2030. This capital, when channelled through government frameworks, can:

• Upgrade rural health facilities with equipment and technology.

• Pilot innovations that the government can later scale nationwide.

• Support targeted community campaigns on immunisation, nutrition, and hygiene.



Philanthropic organisations bring agility and resources that, when directed through government systems, make national health programmes more effective.

For example:

• Technology platforms developed by philanthropic foundations, such as those supporting telemedicine, can be integrated into the government’s digital health architecture.

• Philanthropic support can strengthen MMU networks in remote areas identified by government health plans.

• Behaviour change campaigns, co-designed with public health agencies, can boost uptake of government health services.

This approach, rooted in national health strategies, ensures that innovation and experimentation occur within a framework that safeguards equity, accountability, and sustainability.

Infrastructure alone will not guarantee equity. We must also:

• Professionalise service delivery under public health standards.

• Humanise health systems with dignity at the centre.

• Leverage technology to bridge last-mile gaps.

• Build community accountability frameworks.

Our path forward demands convergence of the government, private sector, philanthropies, and civil society working under a shared vision for inclusive health access.

At the heart of national progress lies a simple truth: A healthy India is a prosperous India.

The journey to Viksit Bharat@2047 is about curing illness and enabling wellness. It is about building resilience and ensuring that every citizen, regardless of where they live, has the same chance of a healthy life.

The government will continue to lead this mission with a clear vision and strong systems. Partnerships will help take it further, faster, and deeper into underserved regions. Together, we can ensure that the road to a healthier India begins in every village.

This article is authored by K Madan Gopal, senior health sector expert and advisor, PHA division, National Health Systems Resource Centre, New Delhi.