Ahlcon International gets a new students’ council

Investiture Ceremony

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, conducted an investiture ceremony to hand over responsibilities to the students’ council members.

The council members and the house captains marched to the beats of drums. Heading the group was students’ council president Malvika Kapoor. Flanking her were Kaina Kaushik, Vanya Chanana, Ananya Verma and Arnav Madan bearing the house flag. Sport secretaries Aryan Bajaj and Stuti Srivastava were followed by the students’ council. Principal Ashok Kumar Pandey conferred badges and sashes on the leaders from the middle section. He administered the oath to the council and house appointees, which was then signed by the students. In his address to the council, the principal expressed his pride at their achievement. Middle section headmistress Dimple Puri gave a short and inspiring speech that made the leaders realise their responsibility towards the school. She encouraged them to bear the baton with honesty and steadfastness. The school song echoed in the hearts of Ahlconites. A vote of thanks was given to the principal and the dignitaries. The auditorium was filled with enthusiasm for a brighter future.

Taekwondo Competition

The students of AK Children Academy, Sahibabad, won 11 gold medals, five silver medals, two bronze medals and the trophy in first Inter-School Taekwondo Championship organised by the District Taekwondo Association Gautam Buddh Nagar and GD Goenka international School Greater Noida West. The event was held at GD Goenka International School, Greater Noida.

About 500 students from 22 schools participated in the district-level championship. At a special assembly the principal congratulated the winners and wished them the best. The principal also congratulated the team coach.

