CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with tech giant Intel to launch an initiative named AI Student Community (AISC). It is a youth- oriented platform to promote digital-first mindset and encourage the creation of AI-enabled real-life solutions. Students from schools affiliated to CBSE and other boards can visit this website and register themselves with their email ID and password. This CBSE-Intel initiative is designed to provide students a platform for collaborative learning and raise awareness about artificial intelligence in an inclusive manner.

The AISC project is in line with the National Education Policy 2020, which highlights the importance of preparing students for an economy driven by artificial intelligence, and inculcating technical skills like data analysis and computational thinking in them.

How will the students benefit from AISC?

This project will give students the access to various learning resources as well as the opportunity to participate in various activities. After registering, they will be able to:

• Pick up artificial intelligence as a skill

• Apply these skills for the creation of social impact projects through webinars held by Intel’s AI certified coaches and experts

• Access AI-based audio visual learning resources and documents curated from all across the world

• Attend exclusive sessions on the CBSE AI curriculum, bootcamps and hackathons

• Listen to talks by AI experts and leaders from different industries

• Participate in AI challenges & Quiz

• Connect with other students from across the country

• Share their experiences in the form of blogs

In addition to these, each community member will have his or her personalised dashboard. It will enable students to check the latest news on AI, find out latest events, view relevant social media stories and even track their own learning curve.