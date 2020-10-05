e-paper
Children in Punjab pay tributes to 'Bapu' on Gandhi Jayanti

To commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, students of schools across the region made posters, gave speeches, sang bhajans and wrote poems.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A student of GMA City Public School, Chabbewal,in Hoshiarpur, displaying her poster.
A student of GMA City Public School, Chabbewal,in Hoshiarpur, displaying her poster.(HT)
         

AKSIPS-45 Smart School

The students of classes 6 to 10 of AKSIPS-45 Smart School took part in various activities such as painting, essay writing, slogan writing, poetry recitation and poster-making. A special virtual assembly was organised for classes 1 to 5, wherein students delivered speeches and recited poems.

Jitenderveer Sarvhitkari Model School

Jitenderveer Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 71, Mohali, drew sketches of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri to mark their birth anniversaries.They also wrote poems and dressed up as Gandhi.

Green Grove Public School

The students of Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, made posters and banners, dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, and sang devotional songs to pay tribute to him. President JPS Jolly said that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are relevant in each era.

DPS, Khanna

Students of Delhi Public School, Khanna, sang bhajans and enacted Mahatma Gandhi’s life. A virtual tour to the Sabarmati Asharam was organised for the students. A documentary on the quit India movement was also shown to them. Students made craft items such as spinning wheel, spectacles, and Gandhi’s three monkeys. They also drew sketches of Gandhi.

GMA City School

Students of GMA City Public School, Chabbewal, gave speeches, wore khadi dresses, wrote essays, made charkha models, wrote slogans and drew posters to mark the occasion. Chairman Sunder Sham Arora encouraged students to follow Gandhi’s path of justice and truth.

