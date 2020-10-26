e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Dairy production in India began during Indus Valley civilisation

Dairy production in India began during Indus Valley civilisation

The study, published in the journal Nature, led by Kalyan Sekhar Chakraborty, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto Mississauga, dates dairy production to 2500 BCE.

ht-school Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:47 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Lead researcher Kalyan Sekhar Chakraborty at the excavation site of the Indus Valley Civilisation settlement in Gujarat.
Lead researcher Kalyan Sekhar Chakraborty at the excavation site of the Indus Valley Civilisation settlement in Gujarat. (HT)
         

Dairy production in India began as far back as in the 3rd millennium BCE and may have been a factor behind sustaining the Indus Valley Civilisation, according to findings from a team of Canadian and Indian researchers.

The study, published in the journal Nature, led by Kalyan Sekhar Chakraborty, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto Mississauga, dates dairy production to 2500 BCE.

“This is the first time it’s been proved scientifically that dairy production was in place in the Indus Valley civilization in 2500 BCE, and the earliest known evidence of dairy production,” Chakraborty said in an interview.

The results were based on molecular chemical analysis of residue in shards of pottery found at the archaeological site of Kotada Bhadli, a rural settlement located in Gujarat. Of the 59 samples studied, 22 showed the presence of dairy lipids. Through a process called stable isotope analysis, the researchers were also able to identify the type of ruminant used for dairy, and concluded that these were cattle, like cows and buffalo, rather than goats and sheep.

The availability of dairy production may have helped sustain such ancient societies, as Chakraborty explained, “This would have allowed the accumulation of a surplus of animal protein, without affecting the number of animals in your herd.”

He said the level of production meant that this was “definitely beyond household consumption.”

Chakraborty pointed out such research was complex because it was simpler to identify animals used for meat from cut marks on their bones, but “uses like dairy are generally invisible.”

This was the first time such scientific analysis was used in India for this purpose.

The type of vessels used pointed to the milk being processed rather than being used raw.

Chakraborty’s interest in this project started in 2010 as he started excavating this rural site and became interested in applying chemistry to archaeology, especially since food habits were “embedded” in such material.

He now intends to take the research forward, in this case further back into time to analyse even older remnants from Indus Valley settlements, potentially as far back as when animals were first domesticated.

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
The missing issue in the Bihar elections | HT Editorial
The missing issue in the Bihar elections | HT Editorial
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In