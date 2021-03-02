Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises virtual Annual Day

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, organised its first-ever virtual annual day celebrations. The theme for that event was Kramagat Unnati (evolution).

The event began with a grand welcome of all the dignitaries and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The chief guest for the event was Lt. Gen Anil Malik while the guest of honour was Venugopal Dharmarajan, a leadership mentor in India and abroad. The event unfolded with the screening of the teaser of the annual day. School principal Sanjay Yadav welcomed the audience and presented a glimpse of extraordinary achievements of the institution, students and staff during the current year. The event commenced with a brilliant presentation by the students on different themes like “Kaleidoscope to art and culture of India”.

It was followed by presentation on progression of education systems in India, “Tamso Maa Jyotirgamaya.”. Thereafter the students gave a magnificent presentation on ‘Traversing through the journey of entertainment in India,’. It was followed by a mind-blowing presentation on the topic “Nourish to flourish: the journey within us.” The chief guest appreciated the tremendous efforts put into conceptualization and presentation of the profound idea inherent in “Kramagat Unnati”.

The students showcased their spectacular presentation ‘Maanav Se Maanavta Tak’, talking about the values, and a brilliant presentation on “Tourism: Reign of India”. A mesmerizing presentation on “Technology for Humanity” added another dimension to the event.

It was followed by “The Ahlcon Attire Show”. Senior school headmaster Puneet Duggal commended the way the entire Ahlcon fraternity had geared up for the that first-ever virtual annual day event. The guest of honour motivated and appreciated the efforts of the students for their exceptional work.

The principal thanked all the dignitaries and the entire Ahlcon fraternity to make the event a memorable occasion for one and all. Ahlcon Schools director Dr. Ashok Pandey applauded the brilliant effort of the teachers and students for their beautiful and creative work. Student council vice president Arushi Rajwar proposed the vote of thanks.

DAVPS, Vasant Kunj, student for 'She STEM' Programme

Tanay Srivastava, a Class 11 student of DAV Public School (DAVPS), Vasant Kunj, is one of the 24 students who were selected for the Indo-Russian Innovation program 3.0 and was also invited to participate in a question-answer discussion session in the “She STEM: Women Leading the Way” programme which is a celebration of women scientists and entrepreneurs in Sweden and India. Tanay along with his teammate Aayushi Jain got selected in the top 150 teams by Atal Innovation Mission in ATL Marathon 2019-20. After securing a place at national level, Tanay also got selected to represent India at international platforms. The She Stem event was organised by the Embassy of Sweden in India in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission as part of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2020. For that discussion, besides the great women scientists from Sweden and India, the audience included those young students from Atal Tinkering Labs across the country, whose innovations and journey have inspired other young girls and boys in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and encourage them to innovate for a better world. Tanay is one of the sincere and dedicated students of DAVPS, Vasant Kunj, and a young innovator, who has been continuously working in school’s Atal Tinkering Lab for over three years. His innovations have already won accolades at various national, district and inter-school levels and are an innovative solution for various community problems.