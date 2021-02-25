Delhi school events: Bharti Public School, celebrates its Foundation Day

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated its Foundation Day on a virtual platform with enthusiasm. Established in 1980 by its founder director Dr SL Batra, this institute has been producing bright students by discovering and shaping their innate talent since then.

On this occasion, the school got an opportunity to deliberate on some of the tough times it has faced, celebrate its history and the incredible ways in which it has bonded together as a community of students, teachers ,staff, alumni and parents.

The energy and passion of the students was visible in the performances that they put up. The students came up with lovely cards, songs, poems and shared the messages . It was followed by cultural programmes and the cake cutting ceremony. The teachers and staff members cherished the moments, shared their experiences and promised to collaborate their efforts for the glorification of school. Principal Shalini Sabharwal wished the staff, students and parents and said that it was a collaborative effort of everyone. The principal reiterated the words of the founder director, “The success of a school should never be on the basis of CBSE results, never on the basis of college or work placements but how the alumni are doing as adults and as members of the civil society.”

She gave blessings to the children and motivated them to be progressive learners and good human things. It was a memorable day for all.

SRDAV, Dayanand Vihar, conducts webinar

Shaheed Rajpal DAV (SRDAV) Public School, Dayanand Vihar, organised a specially designed webinar for the parents and the students of Class 12 with renowned career counsellor Pervin Malhotra, director of Career Guidance India (CARING).

In the Covid-19 pandemic times, the virtual classroom has become a reality. However, it comes with certain challenges and students need counselling from time to time on how to take challenges in their stride and keep moving towards their academic goals.

On that occasion, the students submitted their queries on dealing with digital distractions. Malhotra said that the digital multitasking during the online classes is one of the impediments in learning but rather than imposing restrictions parents should help children in striking a balance between digital learning and other online activities. She also shared parenting tips on how to create good learning environment at home. Principal Renu Laroiya appreciated the parents and students who work together as a team to enhance the learning in the virtual classroom. She also laid emphasis on how self-discipline and self-accountability are important life skills to make the best of the online classes.

St. Martin’s Diocesan School pledges to work for better India

It was a special occasion for the students and staff members of St. Martin’s Diocesan School, Delhi Cantt, when they were addressed by Dr. Nitin Shakya, sub divisional magistrate, New Delhi District. The students were richly inspired by the motivational speech rendered by Dr. Shakya.

Patriotic feelings set in as school principal K. Sudha and the Martiner family saw Dr Shakya hoisting the national flag high in its full glory.

The post-graduate doctor and bureaucrat, Dr Shakya has been a pioneer in various government initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic times,

Dr Shakya effortlessly and quickly instilling in the students the urge to shine as symbols of hope for all those people who are less fortunate even as they work hard towards a successful career.

His speech inspired the Martiners to take up the path of fitness, purity and all-round excellence in all the walks of life.

The students reflected on the various issues that the country is grappling with and the resources within their grasp.

The voice of the Martiners resounded as the young citizens took a pledge to do their part for a better India as well as a better world.