Delhi school events: Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, organises Brainytoon

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, organised an ISA activity titled Brainytoon for the students of Classes 8 and 9 under the guidance of principal Rajiv Duggal. Even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the event witnessed an overwhelming participation from the students.

On that occasion, the Class 8 students were designated an E-Worksheet while the Class 9 students were asked to design a caricature depicting political, social and economic challenges in India, the United States and Japan. The students sincerely reviewed the different problems faced by India and the activity partner countries in a virtual class discussion and presented beautiful satirical caricatures. The best entries were received from Class 9 students Richa Singh, Anuj Sharma, Garima and Vaishnavi Katiyar. Appreciation of the caricatures by vice principal Priya Handa motivated the students to keep their spirits high

Two Ryan International students shine in aptitude test

Tanvi Sharma of Grade 7 and Luvya Singla of Grade 8 of Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, received a tablet each for their excellent performance in an aptitude test conducted by Discovery Schools Super.

The students worked hard for that aptitude test which was based on science, mathematics, social science and general knowledge. Principal Peeya Sharma congratulated both the winners and conveyed good wishes for future endeavours too.

A reasoning and aptitude test is of great importance for today’s schoolchildren as it helps them trace their path towards success and growth.

BBMS, Gurugram, student wins NCC best cadet award

Krisha Gupta, an NCC cadet from Blue Bellls Model School (BBMS), Sector 4, Gurugram, won the best cadet award in NCC Best Cadet Competition held at at Group HQ, Rohtak (Haryana). She also received a cash prize of ₹5,000 and a certificate of excellence for her stupendous performance.

Around 200 cadets from their schools’ NCC units across Haryana participated in that contest. The first round was a drill test and word of command. It was followed by a written test based on NCC syllabus and general knowledge.

Then the final round was the interview round. Cadet Krisha proved her versatility in all the three rounds and won the prestigious award.