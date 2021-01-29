Delhi school events: Delhi International School celebrates Founder’s Day

Delhi International School, Dwarka, observed a virtual celebration of its Founder’s Day on completing its 16 glorious years. It was a day of pride for all the students as well as the alumni

Just like it is vital for the children to know about their culture, it is crucial for students to be well acquainted with those whose vision and ideology are responsible for this deeply rooted institution.

While the students of the junior wing, in all their innocence, expressed why they liked to go to school, the senior students said how they had conquered the anxieties of the lockdown and learned to do so.

The cherry on the cake was a wish and a message of thanks from the alumni who have achieved success in their lives.

The day was a reminder of the school’s great legacy and it was also the day when the students appreciated the institution’s role in their lives and at the same time felt proud.

American singer and songwriter David Allan Coe has rightly said, “It is not the beauty of a building you should look at; it’s the construction of the foundation that will stand the test of time.”

Likewise, the functioning and aura of any institution relies largely over the philosophies it is based upon.

What matters is to remember and celebrate those who laid the foundation of an institution that not only makes a difference in the society but also makes sure that the next generation grows up into humans who have global heads with hearts.

JKPS, SHALIMAR BAGH, ORGANISES PROJECT SHOW

Jaspal Kaur Public School (JKPS), Shalimar Bagh, organised a virtual project show on the theme Children: Our Canvas of Imagination.

Principal Asha Saran Srivastava welcomed and addressed the audience. The guest of honour was Rahul Chadha, a JKPS alumnus and a Hong Kong-based chief investment officer, who presided over the function. Chadha praised the efforts of the students, teachers and staff for putting up a spectacular show. School chairman Sardar Surjit Singh and vice-chairperson Rasna Singh also graced the occasion with their presence.

The best performance of the evening was a medley titled My Dad My Hero wherein the students offered their gratitude to their fathers. A beautiful story, Where Does the Sun Go?, highlighted the inquisitive nature of the children. It was followed by an enchanting fairy tale Tooth Fairy through which the students prayed to the Almighty to end this Covid-19 pandemic soon. The show ended with a vote of thanks by head mistress Shikha Dhameja and the singing of the national anthem.

Ryan International, Mayur Vihar, hosts virtual festival

Following its chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Madam Dr Grace Pinto’s vision of developing creative, critical and cultural skills among the students, Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, hosted a virtual two-day festival titled ‘Ryan Euphoria’ on the theme ‘Hope’ to ignite the imagination and instil a spirit of competition in the students.

During the event, the students took part with full zeal in a plethora of events such as Shining Exemplar, Young Boffins, Fun with Fiction, Who Says I’m Waste and Beyond The Voice etc Many eminent personalities guided and judged the students from various schools.

A result declaration ceremony was conducted to felicitate and recognise the talents of students who performed well in various competitions. Ryan, Rohini G2 was declared the overall winning team..

Rousing welcome for students at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini

The students of Classes 10 and 12 of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector-3, Rohini, were given a rousing welcome as they came to school after a long period of 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From masks, sanitizers, physical distancing markers to thermal screening -- all safety measures were taken for the students.

Sanjay Kumar, PGT, said, “Being the teacher of engineering drawing subject, I found it very difficult to solve the questions of the students on an online platform. I am very much excited to meet my students personally. Now I can solve their queries more effectively.”

Class 12 student Ayush Shukla said, “It was a doubt-clearing session. A face-to-face interaction gives me more clarity on the concepts of my subject. And above all, I was missing the school environment which I was not getting at home.”

Dr. Arun Kumar Bhatia, the head of the school, appreciated the efforts of his teachers and staff members who took the initiative to work together for the safety of the students

19th GPSC annual conference conducted with zeal

The 19th Gurgaon Progressive Schools Council (GDSC) annual conference on the topic Changing Landscapes: Futuristic Pathways for Education was the latest milestone in a series of GPSC conferences which began as a combined effort of eminent stakeholders of education.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the conference was held virtually. The chief guest for the inaugural session was Manoj Ahuja, IAS, CBSE chairman, who shed light on National Education Policy 2020.

After the chief guest’s speech, the unveiling ceremony of the GPSC souvenir took place. Aparna Erry, GPSC chairperson and principal of DAV Public School, Sector 14, Gurugram, presented the annual report and talked about the challenges in the field of education in 21st century.

Thereafter Mr PK Jain emphasized upon the importance of the augmented and virtual reality. The symphonic Motivational Medley prepared by DPS, Sector 45, Gurugram, included all the principals and geared up everyone for the conference. The inspirational words of Dr. Harish Chaudhary, assistant professor, IIT Delhi, inclined the path of the conference to one of its multifaceted aims and posited the idea of blended learning in the future.

The conference comprised five sessions. The first session began with the stimulating speech of professor MM Pant, law practitioner. He highlighted the importance of Bloom’s taxonomy and how the first three levels of the Bloom’s taxonomy can be replaced by Artificial Intelligence.

The second session began on the topic Redefining Assessment: Assessing Skills in a Changing Landscape. It was in the form of a conversational dialogue between Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal of Spring Dales School, Pusa Road, Kirti Nagar, and Aditi Misra, director-principal of DPS, Sector 45, Gurugram.

The session three panel discussion engaged Dr. Deepak Ahuja, senior consultant and child specialist, Dr N Madhuri Parti, director (academics), Aravali Foundation and Dr. Indu Kaura, educational consultant and counsellor psychologist. The session was moderated by Dr Anshu Arora, principal of Amity International School, Sector 43, Gurgaon on the topic Social and Emotional Learning: Creating Supportive Learning Environment for All.

The fourth session, moderated by Charu Maini, principal of DAV Public School, Sector 49, Gurgaon, focussed on the topic Beyond Covid-19: Embracing the New Normal. The panelists included senior consultant psychologist Dr Roma Kumar, Apollo Hospital physician Dr Rakesh Gupta and Dr. Arvind Kumar, chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta.

The culminating session moderated by Ms. Anita Makkar, principal of HDFC School, delved deep into National Education Policy 2020: The Way Forward 2025. The panelists included Dr Rishi Goel, director, SCERT; Dr. Ashok Pandey, director, Ahlcon Group of Schools; and Mrs Malini Narain, NPSC chairperson and principal of Army Public School, Shankar Vihar. The grand valedictory ceremony turned into a grandiose moment by an awe-inspiring speech by Arti Chopra, GPSC secretary and principal of Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurgaon. Shri Prashant Panwar, IAS, ADC Gurugram, lauded the efforts of GPSC fraternity. A dance video by Bluebells Schools, Sector 4 & 10, Gurugram, a song video by Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurgaon, and amalgamation of art integration presentation by DAV Sector 49, Gurgaon, were the icing on the cake.