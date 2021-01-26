IND USA
Over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the conference with enthusiasm.
Delhi school events: DLF Public School organises 2-day MUN conference

  • The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST

DLF Public School, Sahibabad, organised a two-day DLFMUN, the second edition of Model United Nation (MUN) Conference, to apprise its students about the functioning and proceedings of the United Nations.

The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team. The two main committees United Nations General Assembly and United Nations Security Council were simulated during the session and were guided by the their respective executive boards led by school alumni.

The delegates representing member countries debated on global issues related to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and water scarcity. The students learnt more about the various dimensions involved in political diplomacy and international relations. They also got an opportunity to brainstorm and suggest ways to resolve the impending politically sensitive bilateral issues. ‘The session has been a great success with the students contributing to and suggesting ideas borne out of critical thinking and cultural dynamics’, said alumnus Ayaan Mudra Rakshasa.

Principal Seema Jerath said that such events are a gateway to global exposure and provide a platform to children to experience and understand political discourses that take place at international forums. “We are grateful to our school for giving us such a vibrant platform that has not only groomed our social and interpersonal skills but has also given us an insight into the working of existing global bodies,’ said students Aditya Rai and Arush Mangal.

E-confluence at Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida

To encourage students to explore and showcase their creativity and aesthetic skills, Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida, organised E-confluence. It is a platform where the students are invited to showcase their multifarious talents in an array of interesting competitions which encompassed all the subjects.

The prestigious schools of Greater Noida, Noida, Delhi and Gujarat took part various events. The dignitaries from various fields graced the occasion as judges and guests. In the art and craft category, the events organised were Kinder Art: Sound Bingo, Canvas Creation: Doodle Art, and Artist Presentation: Line Art, while in the EVS and social science category, the events held were Critter Comforts (Preserving Wildlife) and Embracing Diversity. Podcast Pool and Elementale were innovative platforms for English and science events respectively. In the Fraction in Action and Mathematics category, the students showed their talents in mathematics.

The title of the Hindi event was Prakriti Bhraman and Banner Nirman while that of the computer event was Virtual Reality.

The event commenced with a grand opening ceremony on the common platform on MS Teams. All the students, teachers and invited guests made the occasion memorable. The lighting of the ceremonial lamp with the enchantment of the shlokas invoked the spirit of the day. A lively dance performance by Class 8 student Mrinali Sharma added vigour to the eventful day. The journey of challenges faced in overcoming the pandemic was presented with the help of a well-crafted PowerPoint presentation. The School Head welcomed all the participants and dignified guests and expressed her gratitude for their participation.

All the participants and winners were applauded for their commendable performances. The event came to an end with a lot of positive vibes and memories to cherish.

DPS, Gurugram, conducts wellness webinar C

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, Gurugram, organised Wellness Webinar 10.0 on Zoom platform to celebrate the spirit of the Joy of Giving.

The theme was Building an Ecosystem of Charity. The panelists comprised director-principal Aditi Misra, parent representatives Deepali Sharma and Swaroop Kanti Bera, teachers Kavita Tewari, Rekha Ajay and Sriparna Ghosh, alumna Pankhuri Aggarwal, and vice head girl Anisha Sainani. Student representatives Tanvi Nagar, editor, and Daksh Kumbhat, Interact Club secretary, moderated the event.

The webinar was attended by the stakeholders of the school community. The moderators put forth questions to the panelists, which centered on the idea of charity. Each panelist described how important it is to put others’ needs before one’s own, to always strive to do the best for all, and most importantly, make charity a way of life.

The discussion highlighted the imperativeness of ‘service before self. The panelists spoke about how they experience immense joy and contentment while giving back to the community in their own small ways. They also shared various tangible and intangible forms of charity, practising which, one can extend a helping hand to those in need. The webinar laid emphasis upon the fact that the purpose of living is in giving.

