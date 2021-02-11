IND USA
The conference witnessed active participation by over 60 delegates.
Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosts virtual MUN

During the conference, the delegates debated on the contemporary issues and provided an enriching environment for the young delegates from Classes 6 to 8.
GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosted the premier edition of the Goenkan Colloquium MUN, a two-day virtual conference comprising three committees.

The chief guest for the event was Brig. Narender Kumar (retired.), who addressed the delegates during the opening ceremony, sharing his deep insight into the various roles of the United Nations. The conference witnessed an active participation of over 60 delegates. During the conference, the delegates debated on the contemporary issues and provided an enriching environment for the young delegates from Classes 6 to 8 with the committees being chaired by an experienced executive board.

The conference also saw a zealous participation from international as well as novice delegates who benefitted from the guidance of the chairs and the engagement with senior delegates as well. The conference provided an opportunity to prepare students to be the next generation of global leaders.

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosts virtual MUN

During the conference, the delegates debated on the contemporary issues and provided an enriching environment for the young delegates from Classes 6 to 8.
