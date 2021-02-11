Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosts virtual MUN

GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosted the premier edition of the Goenkan Colloquium MUN, a two-day virtual conference comprising three committees.

The chief guest for the event was Brig. Narender Kumar (retired.), who addressed the delegates during the opening ceremony, sharing his deep insight into the various roles of the United Nations. The conference witnessed an active participation of over 60 delegates. During the conference, the delegates debated on the contemporary issues and provided an enriching environment for the young delegates from Classes 6 to 8 with the committees being chaired by an experienced executive board.

The conference also saw a zealous participation from international as well as novice delegates who benefitted from the guidance of the chairs and the engagement with senior delegates as well. The conference provided an opportunity to prepare students to be the next generation of global leaders.

Ryan International School, Gurugram, organises award ceremony

Keeping in mind the vision of its chairman Dr. A.F Pinto and its goal of excellence in education, Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram organised a virtual award ceremony titled Ryan Vista for the students of Class 5. The ceremony commenced with the Lord’s blessings followed by the special prayer to thank the almighty Lord for all the blessings showered on the Ryanites who are excelling in almost all the spheres of education.

On that occasion, the renowned guest was Lata Verghese who has 20 years of experience working with organizations like GECIS, ICICI Bank Limited and Aviva Plc in Management roles, connecting with people and building relationships.

In addition, she also has Reiki Masters Certification and Certifications in Clinical Hypnotherapy. She is an NLP coach practitioner and a certified Tarot reader. Her presence made the event memorable.

Ryanites welcomed her by a rhythmic welcome song. It was followed by a welcome speech by the students. The ceremony showcased the efforts of the school in making future leaders by instilling in them confidence, discipline and leadership qualities.

It was really a proud moment for all the achievers as they received certificates for their excellent performance under various categories like excellence in academics, excellence in sports, leadership award, confident speaker award, aspiring author, super scientist, maths master, amazing artist, rising star, star performer, music master and perfect attendance.

Verghese was thoroughly impressed by the show which showcased the young Ryanites’ talents in various spheres. She praised the Ryanites and encouraged them to continue to work with same enthusiasm and zeal. School Head N. Geeta Srinivasa congratulated all the awardees and motivated them to excel in all spheres of life with the same spirit of integrity.

All-India essay competition for school students on the cards

To inculcate the habit of reading and writing among the school students, Leaders For Tomorrow Foundation (LFTF) and Voice Of Kids (VoK) is organising an essay-writing contest for school students on the theme of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to a press release issued by the organisers.

LFTF is a not-for-profit youth movement while the VoK is a platform for schoolchildren to voice their opinion on important issues.

The competition aims to give the students of classes 8 to 12 an opportunity to voice their ideas and to help work on the social issues that they come across in their day-to-day lives.

The winners will be selected on the basis of understanding of the problem, selection of topic, feasibility of the idea suggested and writing skills.

The students from across the country can register for the competition by March 15, 2021, with the last date for submissions being March 31. The results of the competition will be announced on May 15.

The winners will be selected at the national, state and school levels.

The top three winners will get ₹.20,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000, respectively, in addition to other prizes such as three full scholarships for a German language course offered by Goethe-Institut, full scholarships for writing and reporting programmes offered by Development Channel, certificates, cash awards and medals.

Schools with over 50 participants will receive special recognition for the best three entries from each of these schools. In this edition, the Korean Culture Centre is the principal partner and an additional round of the essay contest will be held for the top 100 contestants.

The top two winners will get a fully sponsored week-long victory trip to South Korea. The top 100 participants will get an opportunity to get trained as student reporters. The winning essays at the national and state levels will be published in VoK.

Details about the contest are available at essaycompetition.lft@gmail.com.