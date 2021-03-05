Home / Ht School / Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest
Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest

In this virtual contest students participated in a plethora of events.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents during the event.

Modern Era Convent, Janakpuri, organised Luminaire, an inter-school competition, on a virtual platform. The students took part in that competition with great enthusiasm even in the Covid-19 pandemic times.

That event provided an opportunity to the students to exhibit their talents. They participated in various events such as Masti Se Mastishk Tak: Mind Mapping, Not Everyone Has a Story, Effluxion, Rectitude of Life, Kaolin Craft, Fable on the Table and Rare Regalia. Activities such as Portraying Futuristic Vehicle, Fairy Tale Presentation, Clay Modelling, Time lapse: Then and Now, and Enactment of Corona Warriors were the highlights of the event.

The participants prepared zealously to excel in their respective events. All the events were organised live on Google Meet platform. The participants expressed themselves, their creativity and unbridled imagination and brought alive their emotions and created a palette of colours.

Their hard work, vivacity and brilliance were reflected fully through their performances.

All the participants exhibited great oratorical skills. They were judged on the basis of the theme, props, costume, expression, confidence, originality, creativity, innovation, and overall presentation.

All the students were felicitated with e-certificates. The competition truly gave yet another opportunity to all the participants to showcase and enhance their talents.

Ayush of Rotary Public School shines in archery championship

Ayush Rao, a student of Class 11 of Rotary Public School, Gurugram, participated in 10th National Indoor Archery Championship which was held in Amritsar in Punjab.

He secured the second position and won a silver medal. Ayush, a compound archer, played in under-17 category. He received a silver medal in five spot and team event. Apart from that, he also received a bronze medal in single spot.

School principal Sandeepa Rai and school staff always supported him to reach this level.

His trainer Chitranjan Kumar of Bow Freaks Academy played a major role in his career and helped him reach this level. His family is also a great support for him.

