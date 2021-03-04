Delhi school events: Students of Apeejay School shine in science fair

The students of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, participated in a national-level virtual science fair/exhibition for the academic session 2020-21 and made their institution proud by winning many prizes.

That exhibition was conducted by Bridge Intelia, a company founded by an education industry veteran with an aim to revolutionise the education ecosystem.

The national-level exhibition was conducted after the completion of the regional level.

There were 1800 registrations from 87 schools, out of which 800 teams were shortlisted.

Only 400 teams made it to the second round and 30 teams could enter the final round.

The school’s senior team, comprising Class 9C students Prateek Rout and Saswati Chinmayee, won the first position in the competition and also received a special award of Digital Presentation & Excellence and Appreciation along with a cash prize of ₹5000. Ms Parnika was their mentor teacher.

In the junior category, Faguni Kumar of Class 7 won the consolation prize and her project on low-cost automatic hand sanitiser was considered as one of the most innovative projects. She was awarded with a medal and e-certificate.

Aditi Gupta of Class 7 also participated in the junior category and her project on Game Development – Scratch Apps was considered as one of the best digital presentation for technology theme.

The mentor teacher for both projects was Ms. Dimple Aggarwal.

Yuvraj of GCSSS, Hiran Kudna, emerges as a talented cricketer

Yuvraj Singh, a student of Class 9 of Govt Co-ed Sr. Sec. School (GCSSS), Hiran Kudna, has emerged as a familiar face in the regional cricket. He has demonstrated the calibre to be a skilled cricketer if he is given proper coaching.

But there is an interesting story about his leaving a public school and getting admission in a government school in 2017-18 academic session.

His father Yogesh Kumar says that his hearing ability started decreasing in childhood. He was enrolled in a reputed public school nearby.

But after a few days, he started lagging behind other students. Till the time he reached Class 6, that school and its teachers showed their helplessness regarding him. His parents were worried. Then they came to know about the Delhi government’s inclusive education programme and decided to get him enrolled in a nearby government school.

In that school, Yuvraj got a lot of support and guidance from the school head and other teachers who identified the talent in him and helped him hone his skills.

In spite of being a special child, he started making his identity as a cricketer. He represented the Gymkhana Club, Rohtak Road, in many cricket matches. He got selected as the Fighter of the Match in the Under-15 Sanjeev Tonk Memorial held recently.

Ryan International, Gurugram, celebrates Safer Internet Day

With an aim to start a national conversation on the use of technology in a responsible and creative manner, the students of Classes 1 to 5 of Ryan International School, Sec 40, Gurugram, celebrated Safer Internet Day on a virtual platform. This day is celebrated around the world in February each year to make the internet safer and a better place for all, especially for children and young people.

The school has always been organising informative and educative activities to ignite the young minds and give them the confidence to think beyond. The day was celebrated with a range of child-friendly activities which were enjoyed by the students. The young Ryanites were very enthusiastic to make everyone aware of the pros and cons of internet.

The JAM (Just a Minute) activity was presented in an organised way by the students of Class 5. During that activity, the speakers spoke about the ways to use internet safely.

The main aim of that activity was to educate everyone about the use of internet in a limited and safer ways. The students also took part in a declamation competition on the topic “safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology” and shared their views. They gave the message of careful use of internet and said about the various steps to be followed as everyone has a role in creating and maintaining a better online world.

The students of Classes 1 and 2 also participated in the declamation competition. The topics given to them were ‘Safe internet is a boon’ and ‘Together for better future with safe internet’, respectively. The students spoke confidently and realised the importance of using internet safely.

School Head Shivali Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students for their zealous participation and encouraged them to follow safety steps while using internet.