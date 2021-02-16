Delhi school events: Students of CAIS celebrate virtual Grandparents Day

The students of Central Academy International School (CAIS), Dwarka, celebrated Grandparents Day on a virtual platform and expressed their love and understanding of this special bond shared between their grandparents and them.

On that occasion, the students of the primary wing performed various activities for their grandparents with gratitude and zest.

They recited poems, jazzed up to foot-tapping songs, sang melodious songs, and also displayed their culinary skills by cooking scrumptious snacks for their grandparents.

The grandparents have ears that really listen, arms that always hug and hold, love that’s never ending, and a heart that’s made of gold.

The Grandparents are the true anchor and reservoir of blessings for our families. There cannot be a better way of inculcating love and gratitude in the hearts of young ones for their grandparents than dedicating a day especially for them.

Grandparents are a timeless treasure bestowed on us by the Almighty. They are every family’s prized possessions.

The love children receive from their grandparents can’t be compared to any riches of the world.

Arnav of MSMS shines in national-level karate championship

Arnav Jain, a student of Class 9 of Mahavir Senior Model School (MSMS), Delhi, brought laurels to his alma mater by winning the silver medal in the national-level Karate Championship organized by the School Games Federation of India.

His other achievements are: one Delhi state gold medal, two Delhi state silver medals, numerous zonal championship gold medals, and a black belt in karate. Arnav received a cheque of ₹1.9 lakh from Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at a prize distribution ceremony organised at Chhatrasal Stadium by the directorate of education and sports branch of the Delhi government.