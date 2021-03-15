Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

The Indian Heights School (TIHS), Sector 23, Dwarka, organised the Academic Excellence Award ceremony for its primary wing students for the academic session on a virtual platform.

The gala event witnessed the momentous occasion as the proud parents pinned the badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.

The school management conveyed its wishes to the well-deserving achievers and their parents.

School principal Archana Narain congratulated all the students and their parents and appreciated all the facilitators for their support and co-operation in ensuring the holistic growth of the children.

In her address, the principal encouraged all the students to inculcate values and life skills in everyday life. School headmistress Meghna Dungrakoti also extended her heartfelt gratitude to all the parents and teachers for their partnership and teamwork in nurturing the young minds.

The overwhelmed parents expressed pleasure and gratitude towards the entire TIHS fraternity for providing a conducive learning environment and a fruitful learning journey to their wards.

Jaspal Kaur Public School organises career fair on virtual platform

Jaspal Kaur Public School (JKPS), Shalimar Bagh, organised a virtual career fair in collaboration with International Centre for Advancement of Education (ICAE). The event commenced with a shabad. Principal Asha Saran Srivastava motivated the students to take full advantage of the opportunity of the career webinar and advised them to get clarification about all their doubts as regards career choices. The webinar was held in two parts comprising the presentations by Indian universities and then the foreign universities, followed by a Q&A session for the students. The host of the show, Almas, conducted the webinar and made the interactions easier.

The delegates of Indian Universities were- Ashwini Pagad (ATRIA University), Shailendra (OP Jindal University), Aditi Soni (IIAD), and Jayant Gogoi (Shiv Nadar University). The presentations by the delegates of foreign universities were shared by Rituraj Singh (Kent State University), Anagha (University of Ottawa), Raul D’Souza (Istituto Marangoni), Doljit Pangging (ESSEC Business School) and Megha Yadav (Education USA).

The delegates clarified doubts and shared new career options with the students. This webinar was an enlightening experience for the students. It was a successful event overall as students came out with a better understanding of what careers different colleges have to offer.

Everyone has some kind of goal he/she hopes to achieve in his/her life. Choosing an apt career for stability in life is equally important. But with an enormous amount of options offered, choosing a suitable career becomes a confusing and stressful task for the students. They have many doubts and questions about their career paths for which they seek answers. Thus guidance is required from professionals and mentors from different fields. JKPS takes an initiative to organize annual career fair for the students of secondary classes where the professional career councillors are invited to guide and help the students in making proper career choice and showing them the right path.

Mount Columbus School gets prestigious award

Mount Columbus School (MCS), New Delhi, was felicitated with the Promising School award for the year 2020 and given the 5-Star rating by the Centre for Educational Development (CED) Foundation, an all-India forum of Eduleaders. During the ceremony, the school principal received the award from eminent personalities like Maldives’ ministry of education MoS Abdullah Rasheed Ahmed, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, and former NIOS chairman Professor. CB Sharma.

CED, an educational forum formed by academic and technical experts across the country, endeavours to empower school educators and all stake holders by addressing their needs and concerns.

MCS ardently believes in assimilating a strong value system, skills along with focusing on the academic excellence of students, thus preparing them to succeed in the 21st century.

KNSSBV hosts staff tour

Kala Niketan Sr. Sec. Bal Vidyalaya (KNSSBV), Durgapuri Extension, organized a memorable tour to Nainital for its staff members.

The staff tour programme is a highly valuable and important aspect to provide practical knowledge to the staff members who took part in the tour with enthusiasm.

They gathered on the school campus and started the tour from school under the guidance of school founder chairman OP Rai, director Shimla Rai and vice principal SP Sharma.

The staff members visited several places such as Cave Garden, Woodland, waterfall, botanical garden etc. during the trip. In addition, they also visited the Mall Road and enjoyed the beautiful landscape and view of the Naini Lake.

It was a delightful experience for all. Preety Tyagi and Rajni Kaushik were the incharges for the tour and Harsh Kumar was the co–ordinator.

On the occasion, the school’s founder chairman shared his experiences with all the staff members while returning to Delhi and all staff members also shared their own experiences with him.