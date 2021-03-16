Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests

Bhatnagar International School (BIS), Vasant Kunj, is proud of the achievements of Vaibhav Khullar who performed excellently in different compeititions and whose name has featured in Indian Book of Records.

Vaibhav secured 86% marks in national-level E-quiz on the topic of physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement. The event was held on National Sports Day. Vaibhav was also presented a certificate of participation in a quiz on the History of Cricket organised by SIRTE Sagar Group of Institutions.

In addition, Vaibhav earned a distinctive position in the Special Olympics Basketball Online Training Programme organised by the Special Olympics Bharat in Gujarat.

Adding another feather to his cap, he also secured the first position in the free art junior inter-school online competition titled Indradhanush organised by Sanskriti School.

Success tastes sweeter when you have ardent supporters of your perseverance. School principal Shilpa Bhatnagar has always supported and groomed the students by giving them the platform to excel in all domains.

JKPS organises project show

Jaspal Kaur Public School (JKPS), Shalimar Bagh, organised a project show on a virtual platform. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of all the 180 students. The chief guest for that event was Harangad Singh, a JKPS alumnus and well-known fashion designer.

The show began with the invoking of the blessings of the almighty with a shabad recital, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. School principal Asha Saran Srivastava welcomed and addressed the esteemed guests, parents, and other dignitaries. She thanked the parents for their cooperation for the show. The principal also said, “The cooperation, contribution and commitment of our parents as co-partners to promote learning and quality education at JKPS, especially in the testing ongoing Covid-19 pandemic times, is highly appreciated by all of us.” Thereafter the show started with a Bengali dance performance by young Jaspalians on a song written by the renowned Noble laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

It was a heart-warming experience to see the progress of digital journey at JKPS. It ensured that the school can best replicate the real-life school experience for students virtually. From teaching online to assemblies, celebration of special days (like Earth Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day etc.), competitions, project shows, and virtual tours, the presentation of JKPS online journey clearly showcased that the school is doing everything possible to incorporate co-curricular activities as part of the online teaching process. The project show was based on the wonders of Mother Nature and how all of us can ‘recycle, reduce and reuse’ all the resources available to us. A dramatico-musical titled Voices of Care for Creation was wonderfully presented by the students. Clubbed with songs on preserving resources and foot-tapping dances, the entire show compilation was really. enjoyable .

The chief guest praised the efforts of the students, teachers and staff for putting up the spectacular show. School chairman Surjit Singh and vice chairperson Rasna Singh graced the occasion. The show culminated with a vote of thanks by the school principal followed by the singing of the national anthem.