DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually
The management of DG Khetan International School, Malad decided to conduct its most-awaited annual event online to kindle the spirit of togetherness and encourage students to showcase their talents, while also maintaining social distance. Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page for students from Class 1 to 7, on February 12 and 13. The theme of the event was “Gratitude”, to show appreciation towards all the people who stood by us in the tough times.
Teachers, parents and students put in great efforts to organise this event. The annual report was presented, which highlighted the school’s achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.
Students showcased their talents in the cultural program, by putting up dance performances, art activities, sports drill, and singing performances.
Overall, the celebration was a grand success and concluded on a happy note, encouraging the students to establish further milestones in their journeys towards success. The Annual Day event was widely appreciated and applauded by students, attending parents and guests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Code’ word is caution, say experts on trend among kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow schools in Mumbai to restart partially: BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: VSPK International School gets five-star rating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: DPS students pledge to conserve electricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox