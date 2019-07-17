Disaster management in focus at Masonic Public School

Masonic Public School, Vasant Kunj, conducted a workshop-cum-training programme on First Aid and Disaster Management.

It was held in the presence of the school manager, principal Neelam Kumar, teachers and students. The speaker was a fire safety counsellor who gave tips and explained the functioning of fire extinguishers. Experts conducted practical sessions on the dos and don’ts during and after a disaster and demonstrated rescue tools. Volunteers demonstrated the use of tools in different types of disasters like flood, fire, earthquake, and accidents. A group of students were trained for emergency situations. Precautions to be taken in helping victims, procedures to be followed after the arrival of medical team, transportation of victims to nearby medical facility and safe areas were explained and demonstrated. Essential contents of a first aid kit, effective use of kit to reduce medical complications in different disaster situations were also demonstrated.

A mock drill was carried out in the school to prepare students and teachers for any eventuality.

Teacher Orientation Programme

Ryan International School, Sector 11, Rohini, conducted a series of workshops for teachers on different subjects.

Several motivational speakers shared their expertise with teachers. The aim of the workshops was to share knowledge, skills and expertise in teaching, provide information, clarify grey areas, introduce new approaches and give teachers an opportunity to come together to discuss how to prepare students for situations daily. During the training session, issues such as depression, competition among peers, behavioural problems were taken up. This was an initiative to enable teachers to teach more effectively and to improve students’ performance as setting of goals and targets is the first step in achieving them.

Diamond Community Award

The students of DAV Public School, Vasant Kunj, received the Diamond Community Award and an appreciation certificate at the District Interact Recognition and Awards ceremony organised by Interact Rotary District 3011 at Sanskriti School.

The Diamond Community Award was conferred in appreciation of the peer teaching-learning project which DAVians undertook with government schools. The visits of these students to the campus sensitised the students towards their needs. The event also recognised the selfless service of the Interactors during the session. The team addressed the concerns of cleanliness, road rage, empathy for elderly, menstrual hygiene and campaign against plastic bags. Students carried the social messages to peers and community through rallies, group presentations, poster-making and street play performances.

Van Mahotsav Week

ABM Sr Sec Public School, Faridabad, celebrated Van Mahotsav week to raise awareness among students about the importance of planting trees.

Van Mahotsav is tree-planting festival in India celebrated in the first week of July. The week started with a discussion on the importance of Van Mahotsav week by teachers and senior students. They also spoke about the medicinal values of plants like neem, aloe vera, basil and giloy in the morning assembly. Activities like poster and bookmark making, essay and slogan writing were conducted in the school for different classes. The celebrations ended with a plantation drive in which students planted saplings in the school garden and the neighbourhood. Some students sowed seeds too. All the students and teachers participated in the activity with enthusiasm. School chairman Nahar Singh Chauhan lauded the efforts put in by principal Rohan Khanna, teachers and students in making the event successful.

Asian Open Jiu Jitsu Competition

Siddharth Shankar of Class 10, St Mark’s Senior Secondary School, Meera Bagh won a silver medal in the Asian Open Jiu Jitsu competition in the under 65 kg juvenile category.

Jiu-jitsu promotes the concept that a smaller weaker person can defeat a bigger stronger person by applying joint locks and choke holds and most importantly taking the fight to the ground. Brailian Jiu-jitsu (BJJ) was started by the Gracie family and is known as both GJJ and BJJ. The competition was an Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation Open competition in which Siddharth grappled with three grapplers in the juvenile category. In the weight category of 70 to 75 kg, the first three participants were from India, Tajikistan and Mauritius. Siddharth fought Mouhummad Hassn from Tajikistan and won, but lost to Tinquree Hasseen from Mauritius and settled for the silver medal.

Splash of Colours

The students of St Froebel Sr Sec School, Paschim Vihar, showcased their high aesthetic tastes at an event on the campus. They came in attractive dresses and splashed colours on the walls, in their sketch books, class boards and worksheets. Shades of different colours could be seen on the campus. The students explored their fantasy worlds by blending different shades. The entire campus was filled with cheer. It was a fun-filled day.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 12:56 IST