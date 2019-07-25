Excelling in Commerce, Greenway bags award

The Commerce Teachers’ Foundation organised a felicitation ceremony at India International Centre, Lodi Estate, to honour toppers of the Commerce Olympiad and CBSE Commerce exams.

The chief guest was RK Singh, dean of Commerce department of Delhi University and the guests of honour were Rajini Rawal, deputy director of education and Shruti Bodh Agarwal, author of NCERT Business Studies textbook. The achievers were awarded cash prizes, certificates and trophies. Kushagra Aggarwal of Greenway Modern School, Dilshad Garden got the first international rank in Commerce Olympiad 2018. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000, memento and certificate. His teacher Neelam Gupta, PGT Accountancy was also honoured. Principal Mohit Sachdeva appreciated the efforts of the student and the teacher.

The programme was a grand success. The guests and organisers felt proud of achievers and appreciated their hard work and talent.

Investiture Ceremony

Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls, Shanti Niketan, conducted the senior school investiture ceremony in the auditorium.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Anita Motwani. Outgoing head girl Priyadarshini Singh handed over duties to the newly elected head girl, Harkriti Gangwani, and congratulated her and the new council members. The chief guest and principal Neeta Rastogi conducted the badging ceremony amid clapping by students and parents. Priyadarshini then delivered a heartwarming speech. Harkriti said that she and her team would put in their best efforts. The council members pledged to work diligently. The principal wished the new appointees the best and spoke about the importance of leaders, encouraging students to take up challenges with dedication. The function concluded with the national anthem

Growing Responsibilities: Investiture Ceremony

St Lawrence Sr Sec School, Dilshad Garden, organised an investiture ceremony for the academic session. The function began with prayers and the school anthem.

Principal Dr Manoj Kumar conferred badges on selected members of the student council. Chairperson Dr S D Malik also graced the occasion. The head boy and head girl administered the oath to council members. The ceremony was followed by performances such as skits on values, social problems and burning issues. The instrumental jugal bandi captivated everyone. The chief guest shared some words of wisdom and the principal conducted an awakening session.

Career Counselling Session by Team Jamboree

The Modern School, ECNCR, organised a career counseling session for students of Classes 11 and 12.

The resource person was Arun from Jamboree Education. Career counsellors provided information to students on education abroad. They explained the process of application to universities and how the students need to prepare themselves to crack exams like SAT, TOEFL, GRE and GMAT. They also emphasised on selecting the right university for higher education. They discussed how an ideal job was a combination of what they loved, their potential and what paid well. They briefed them about their aptitude, interest and potential. The session gave clarity to the students and helped them in making informed choices.

Field trip to the National Rail Museum New Delhi

The students of Kalka Public School, Sector 76, Faridabad, went on a field trip to the National Railway Museum.

Spread over 10 acre of land, the museum focuses on the rail heritage of India. Upon reaching the museum, the students saw a beautiful engine in front of the entry gate. They were then enthralled by a toy train and boarded it for a joy ride. They explored the museum and saw engines and coaches displayed there. The students then sang songs and rhymes based on the train journey. The visit was educative and entertaining.

Investiture Ceremony

DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, organised an investiture ceremony. It began with a march past by the students of different houses and the newly formed student council. Principal Reena Rajpal administered oaths to the council. She motivated students to face challenges and keep moving forward despite obstacles. She said the new student council would have ample responsibilities to shoulder. The council members promised to discharge the duties diligently and spread the message of truthfulness and sincerity.

Jul 25, 2019