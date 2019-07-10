From the archives of Hindustan Times: July 10, 2019

Bhagat Singh’s hunger strike (1929)

Lahore- Sardar Kishen Singh had an interview for one hour with his son Bhagat Singh yesterday (July 8) in the Mianwali Jail. The Deputy Jailer was present at the time of the interview. Bhagat Singh was found lying on a raised platform in a cell with fetters on his legs. On seeing his father be tried to get up but reeled and fold back. He was very weak and had already reached the 22nd day of his hunger strike. Attempts were made for forcible feeding, but he refused.

When asked about the necessity of having fetters for full 24 hours on a convict, who was so weak and could not stand, the Deputy jailor informed Sardar Kishen Singh that it was in jail rules to put fetters on all convicts sentenced to more than three year’s imprisonment.

Bhagat Singh showed a determination to his father to lay down his life for the cause he was espousing and continue to feat, till the Government had raised the status of political prisoners. When Bhagat Singh was told that B. K. Dutt fainted one day on account of his hunger strike, he felt much concerned and said the hunger strike would prove hard on Dutt as he was weaker than himself. - Free Press.

India’s first Five-Year development plan (1951)

New Delhi-INDIA’S first blueprint of a social and economic order was made public today (July 9) by the Planning Commission appointed by the Government of India 15 months ago under the chairmanship of Mr Nehru.

The Commission has presented to ‘the Government the draft outline of the first Five-Year Plan for the nation. The Plan, consistent with the fundamental rights of the people mentioned in the Constitution, seeks to secure a rapid rise in the standard of living of the millions of India.

The Plan is based on a close assessment of the financial resources of the Centre and the States. Behind the Plan is a conception of the manner in which the economy of the country is to be developed and reorganized and the creation of a structure of democratic planning extending gradually to every aspect of the economic life of the community. It betokens a social approach to the varied national problems, based on the principles and the spirit of the Republican Constitution.

Mike Tyson banned and fined $ 3 million (1997)

LAS VEGAS - Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was banned from boxing and fined $3 million today (July 9) for biting opponent Evander Holyfield’s ears during a fight last month that shocked fans around the world.

Tyson was not present when the five-member Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to impose the maximum punishment and revoke his licence to box in the state, effectively banning him from boxing in the United States.

The 31-vear-old boxer, who once dominated the sport, can apply for reinstatement in one year but if his application for a new licence is denied he must wait another year to try again. The revocation could constitute a lifetime ban.

In the June 28 title bout, Tyson twice bit champion Holyfield’s ears, taking off a portion of his top right ear in the third round before he was disqualified. Tyson at first claimed he was retaliating for being cut by a head butt, but later apologised and admitted he had snapped.

