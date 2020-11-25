e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Influence of TV on children

Influence of TV on children

It is hard to avoid television if you are a kid. People in most of the houses are usually tuned into TV-children as well as parents.

ht-school Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:35 IST
Chandigarh
Suhani Garg
Suhani Garg
         

As children grow and develop they easily get influenced by what they see and hear. Today’s children are getting influenced by digital media such as television (TV), social applications, etc. It is hard to avoid television if you are a kid. People in most of the houses are usually tuned into TV-children as well as parents.

It has even become common for parents and caretakers to use TV as substitute babysitters.

The bad news is that majority of experts think that the television culture has bad effects on children and may prevent them from becoming smart.

TV viewing takes away time that children need to develop language, creativity, and motor skills. According to a study, children who have TVs in their bedrooms and spend more time watching TV, are more likely to be overweight and are at risk of suffering from many heart disorders and eye problems.

According to speech and language expert Dr Sally, 20 years of research shows that children who are bombarded with background TV noise in their homes have trouble paying attention to sounds at places with background noise.

Parents should set an example for children by not watching too much TV. They should encourage them to play and exercise and plan games for them. Parents should also limit their wards’ screen time and monitor what he or she is watching.

Suhani Garg of Class 10-B of Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

top news
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
Ex-DSP Davinder Singh: NIA arrests PDP youth wing chief
Ex-DSP Davinder Singh: NIA arrests PDP youth wing chief
‘Was told to take drugs to bowl fast’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Was told to take drugs to bowl fast’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In