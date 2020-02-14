e-paper
Home / HT School / Kamal Public hosts Spirit-O-Thon meet

Kamal Public hosts Spirit-O-Thon meet

The aim was to inculcate sportsmanship and a fondness for sports

ht-school Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dignitaries present were school chairman Dr RK Tandon and principal Reema Tandon(HT)
         

Kamal Public Sr Sec School, Vikaspuri, celebrated its Kamal Olympic Meet on the theme Spirit-O-Thon on its premises.

The aim was to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship and fondness for sports in children. The dignitaries present were chief guest Kamal Public School chairman Dr RK Tandon and principal Reema Tandon. The day began with a march past by NCC cadets and house contingents. The students marched to the music played by the school band. The chief guest took the salute and lit the Olympic torch. This was followed by the oath-taking ceremony. The choir group and the dance group gave a performance inspired by the Indian Army. The yoga group presented a fusion of yoga and aerobics. The students took part in a drill called Swaraksha or self-defence. The performance by young skaters was stunning. Then the students took part in races with vigour such as three legged race, burst the balloon race, ball balancing race, penguin race, and fairy race. Once the races began the air was filled with cheering for the athletes. The winners were awarded. In his concluding speech Dr RK Tandon praised the endeavours of the school and highlighted the necessity of sportsmanship in a world riddled with the rat race for glory. The principal proposed the vote of thanks and appreciated the teachers and students.

india news