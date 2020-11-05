e-paper
MBS International School, Dwarka, celebrates Grandparents' Day

MBS International School, Dwarka, celebrates Grandparents’ Day

ht-school Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:28 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

MBS International School, Dwarka, celebrated Grandparents Day which was live streamed on its official YouTube channel. The day was filled with oodles of blessings, happy faces, and excitement as the students displayed their love and affection for their grandparents. The chief guest of the event was South-West Delhi MLA Gulab Singh who addressed the audience and laid emphasis upon the importance of having elderly people around us. The function took place in three slots starting from 9:00am.

The students participated in multifarious cultural programmes to welcome their paternal and maternal grandparents. Also present on that occasion were school chairman Gulshan Kumar Magon, manager Gurleen Kaur, principal Atul Wadhawan, vice principal R. Banopreeya, senior headmistress and coordinators of the respective wings. The event started with the Saraswati Vandana followed by the Ganesh Vandana.

With lovely welcome notes from Ayaan Kampasi and Krishika Satyarthi, the event moved on to cultural programmes.The highlight of the entire event was the Retro-packed performance by the students. The magnificent performance of the students on various Retro songs left everyone spellbound. The icing on the cake was the gratitude performance which had everyone glued to their screens and see the innocent faces expressing their heartfelt thanks for all the love received by their grandparents.

The event marked the sweet relationship between the two wherein the duo danced together with hands held together portraying their fondness and affection for each other. The children were very excited to showcase their love for their grandparents and this was evident on their faces while they were performing. It was a moment of elation to see the happiness ushering in the faces of all the grandparents who made the most of this wonderful day with happiness.

The vice principal addressed the audience and proclaimed the importance of having their presence even in the virtual classes which the school is conducting for the students. The immense support and love received from the parents and grandparents even in these troubled times has helped the school move headway focussing on all the scholastic and co-scholastic areas without facing any hindrance in the student’s learning. With its strong belief in the overall and holistic development of the students, the school continues to instil values in students even in these unprecedented times through the means of virtual gatherings.

The event culminated with a vote of thanks proposed by Riyansh Barwal and Aanya Singh followed by the singing of the national anthem.

