MCom, MA and MSc exams in Mumbai University to be conducted by March 30

Less than 10 days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular asking college to conduct exams for first-year postgraduate (PG) batches by March 10, the varsity released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30.

Many affiliated colleges had complained that after completing admissions in January this year, most colleges had started regular lectures for the first-year PG batches only by mid-January. Conducting exams in six weeks would have been unfair.

“Most colleges were completing the admission process for first-year MCom, MA and MSc courses until January 15 after which classes began. The previous circular by the university’s examination department asked us to conduct exams before March 10 and announce results by March 15. How would that have been possible?” said the coordinator of MCom department of a suburban college adding that as per the university act, colleges need to complete 90 teaching days before they can hold exam.

Officials from the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) said the circular is not binding in terms of the date mentioned.

“We had told colleges to hold the examination by March 10 but over time, more and more colleges shared their inability to conduct exams in such a short time, so we have extended the deadline until the end of the month,” said Vinod Patil, director BoEE, MU.