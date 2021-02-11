IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Mumbai school events: NL Dalmia High School holds inter-school virtual event
Twenty three schools participated in this virtual event spanning through two days.
Twenty three schools participated in this virtual event spanning through two days.
ht school

Mumbai school events: NL Dalmia High School holds inter-school virtual event

The event, named Athena, had eight different programmes including masterchef and artholics among others.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:17 PM IST

NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road recently organised its quintessential inter-school event Athena 2020-21, named after the goddess of wisdom, in its endeavour to provide children with a virtual platform to present their talents.

The event commenced with the declaration of ceremony open by the chief executive officer and principal of NL Dalmia Educational Society Seema Saini which was followed by her address to the virtual gathering. The come committee was welcomed with floral bouquets, followed by the lamp lighting ceremony and prayer.

Student coordinators of the school welcomed 23 participant schools to the event which was conducted virtually for two consecutive days. Athena had eight different events — elegance, artholics, brain boosters, fast track, lights camera action, masterchef, rhythms, and teach-o-tech. Students from across the participating schools took part in the events.

The closing ceremony started with the introduction of the core committee and an address by the CEO. This was followed by a performance by the music teacher. The highlight of the closing ceremony was the much-awaited prize distribution ceremony. NL Dalmia School, Mira Road ranked first, while Children’s Academy, Malad and Green Lawns School, Worli were first and second runners up, respectively.

DG Khetan International School, Malad

In a bid to provide the students with fun and engaging ways of learning, DG Khetan International School, Malad, recently held various events and competitions such as kite flying and talk masters competitions.

The kite making activity was organised to celebrate the festival of makar sankranti. The students participated in the activity with zeal and made beautiful vibrant kites.

The students also learnt about makar sankranti, lohri and pongal through a PowerPoint presentation and enjoyed watching a short video.

Similarly, the school held talk masters event on Republic Day wherein students dressed up as leaders of the country and expressed their views regarding the leader. Some students also used props to bring the personalities to life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai school mumbai school event
app
Close
Students of Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Thakkarwal, Ludhiana, participating in a painting contest.
Students of Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Thakkarwal, Ludhiana, participating in a painting contest.
ht school

Punjab school events: SGHPS children exhibit their artistic skills

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
As many as 60 students participated in the painting competition organised by the school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanities stream students can consider careers like law, public policy, cyber law and international law, says career counseller Jitin Chawla
Humanities stream students can consider careers like law, public policy, cyber law and international law, says career counseller Jitin Chawla
ht school

Know the facts that may help you choose right career path

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Career counsellor Jitin Chawla answers queries that will help students choose the right career path.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conference witnessed active participation by over 60 delegates.
The conference witnessed active participation by over 60 delegates.
ht school

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosts virtual MUN

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
During the conference, the delegates debated on the contemporary issues and provided an enriching environment for the young delegates from Classes 6 to 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus has remained shut since March while classes continue online. FILE PHOTO
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus has remained shut since March while classes continue online. FILE PHOTO
ht school

Colleges in Mumbai set to reopen, TISS still undecided

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus, will decide about reopening after making a thorough assessment of the ground situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
ht school

Peak-hour train travel should be allowed for Mumbai colleges to reopen

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Students say they are midway into term, would like to carry on online; profs point to travel, work pressure
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners with their prizes at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana.
Winners with their prizes at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: GGNPS organises declamation contest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Students of 20 CBSE schools across Ludhiana participated in the contest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During 1956, Raza was awarded with the prestigious French award Prix de la Critique. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
During 1956, Raza was awarded with the prestigious French award Prix de la Critique. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
ht school

Sayed Haider Raza: One of India’s most celebrated artists

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:57 PM IST
One of the groundbreaking Indian painters of his generation, Sayed Haider Raza is known for rich and colourful abstracts in oil and acrylic, replete with icons of Indian cosmology as well as philosophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Millennium, NOIDA, celebrates annual day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The students conveyed important lessons through their performances in the event and spread awareness that the pandemic has taught helped each one of us evolve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, believes that student elections should be conducted to educate them about the changing political climate.
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, believes that student elections should be conducted to educate them about the changing political climate.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Covid made us better at handling adversity’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, talks about motivating students for taking up sports and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools has urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges to reopen. PIC FOR REPRESENTATITION
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools has urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges to reopen. PIC FOR REPRESENTATITION
ht school

Allow schools to conduct Class 10, 12 exams: Mumbai principals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The Mumbai State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct class 10 and 12 exams between April and May 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Tiny tots of DPS, Chandigarh, get creative

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The students created masterpieces with pencil shavings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school ensures that the students follow the norms of social distancing.
The school ensures that the students follow the norms of social distancing.
ht school

Delhi: GD Goenka Public School takes all safety measures for reopening

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The school is following the guidelines of DoE and the health department as well as the established norms and SOPs for social distancing and sanitization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in the inter-school debate competition with zeal.
The students took part in the inter-school debate competition with zeal.
ht school

Delhi school events: DPS organises inter-school English debate contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 13 prestigious schools from across Delhi-NCR
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas.
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas.
ht school

Mumbai school events: Students of NL Dalmia School exhibit creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The school organises a science, art and craft exhibition every year, named Nirmaan Exhibition, to encourage creativity and critical thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
ht school

Maharashtra: 60K kids still don’t have access to online learning

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP