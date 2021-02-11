Mumbai school events: NL Dalmia High School holds inter-school virtual event

NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road recently organised its quintessential inter-school event Athena 2020-21, named after the goddess of wisdom, in its endeavour to provide children with a virtual platform to present their talents.

The event commenced with the declaration of ceremony open by the chief executive officer and principal of NL Dalmia Educational Society Seema Saini which was followed by her address to the virtual gathering. The come committee was welcomed with floral bouquets, followed by the lamp lighting ceremony and prayer.

Student coordinators of the school welcomed 23 participant schools to the event which was conducted virtually for two consecutive days. Athena had eight different events — elegance, artholics, brain boosters, fast track, lights camera action, masterchef, rhythms, and teach-o-tech. Students from across the participating schools took part in the events.

The closing ceremony started with the introduction of the core committee and an address by the CEO. This was followed by a performance by the music teacher. The highlight of the closing ceremony was the much-awaited prize distribution ceremony. NL Dalmia School, Mira Road ranked first, while Children’s Academy, Malad and Green Lawns School, Worli were first and second runners up, respectively.

DG Khetan International School, Malad

In a bid to provide the students with fun and engaging ways of learning, DG Khetan International School, Malad, recently held various events and competitions such as kite flying and talk masters competitions.

The kite making activity was organised to celebrate the festival of makar sankranti. The students participated in the activity with zeal and made beautiful vibrant kites.

The students also learnt about makar sankranti, lohri and pongal through a PowerPoint presentation and enjoyed watching a short video.

Similarly, the school held talk masters event on Republic Day wherein students dressed up as leaders of the country and expressed their views regarding the leader. Some students also used props to bring the personalities to life.