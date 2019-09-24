e-paper
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

Project sunrise: Qantas to test the world’s longest flight

Qantas on August 22 said it will run “ultra long-haul” test flights in the coming months from London and New York to Sydney in order to assess the health of pilots and passengers, as it eyes commercial services on the marathon routes.

ht-school Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Qantas on August 22 said it will run “ultra long-haul” test flights in the coming months from London and New York to Sydney. (Representational image)
Qantas on August 22 said it will run “ultra long-haul” test flights in the coming months from London and New York to Sydney in order to assess the health of pilots and passengers, as it eyes commercial services on the marathon routes. Three flights aboard Boeing 787-9 aircraft will take place from October, with up to 40 passengers and crew on the 19-hour flight. Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia’s east coast to London and New York. 

