Project sunrise: Qantas to test the world’s longest flight

Qantas on August 22 said it will run “ultra long-haul” test flights in the coming months from London and New York to Sydney in order to assess the health of pilots and passengers, as it eyes commercial services on the marathon routes. Three flights aboard Boeing 787-9 aircraft will take place from October, with up to 40 passengers and crew on the 19-hour flight. Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia’s east coast to London and New York.

