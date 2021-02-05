Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 kids shine in badminton championship

Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, took part in the sub-junior badminton championship that was held at Sports Complex, Sector 38 west, Chandigarh, and won laurels.

In under-13 boys’ category, Uday Rana of Class 7 won two gold medals, one each in singles and doubles category. Aditya Kohli of Class 7 won a bronze medal in boys’ singles and a silver medal in boys’ doubles category.

In under-15 category, Aditya Kohli of Class 7 won a bronze medal in boys’ doubles. Gurmannat Sandhu and Aujasvi Dhaneshwar, both of Class 8, won a bronze medal each in girls’ category.

In under-17 category Atishya Saxena of Class 8 won a silver medal in mixed doubles category.

Ryan International, Ludhiana

Ryan International School, Ludhiana, conducted a virtual exchange programme with a school in Slovenia.

Students from both the countries highlighted the unique features of their respective nations through Powerpoint presentations.

Through this programme, students of both coutriegot a chance to learn about each other’s cultures, education systems, and classroom environment.

Grove Public School, Ludhiana

Students of Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, observed World Cancer Day.

They took part in various activities such as poster making, slogan writing, and Powerpoint presentation making. Gurneer Kaur, Ranveer Singh, and Jashandeep of Class 8 delivered informative speeches.

President JPS Jolly said that the day is important because it educates people about the threat of cancer.

Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh

On World Cancer Day, the science teachers of Shivalik Public School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, organised a webinar to educate students about the key risk factors, signs and symptoms of cancer, prevention of cancer disease by modifying lifestyle or avoiding the risk factors.

The primary motive was to tell them about cancer, its cause, cure, and prevention. A power-point presentation on the same was shared with the students.

The session concluded with a comprehension activity, wherein students solved the worksheet after reading a paragraph on the subject.

Chitkara International School, Chandigargh

Chitkara International School introduced multilingual audio circulars, called ‘Chitkara Infobytes’, last week. The inclusion of Hindi and Punjabi narrations within the school’s communication system is expected to overcome language barriers and allow easy flow of information among the school’s stakeholders.

With this initiative, the school aims to bring a change to the communication mechanism of schools in North India which continue to be highly English-centric. The step is also believed to improve the reach, receptiveness, and impact of the school’s interaction with the community at large.

Drawing inspiration from Chitkara University’s content and language integrated lab (CLIL), the school is focusing on promoting linguistic diversity and equitable education for all. With Chitkara Infobyte, the school has reinforced the university’s mission of reducing and limiting communication gaps.

Further considering it to be a takeaway of the recently-announced National Education Policy, the school is set to fulfill the policy’s goal of promoting multilingualism along with the sustainable development goal related to quality, inclusive and equitable education for all.

Principal Niyati Chitkara said, “Chitkara Infobyte caters to the varying linguistic needs of our stakeholders and thus, stands as an aspiration-turned-inspiration for us.”