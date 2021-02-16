IND USA
An ‘ Energy Saviour’ taking the pledge while doing his bit to conserve electricity.
Punjab school events: DPS students pledge to conserve electricity

The students were sensitised about the importance of saving energy through storytelling.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:23 PM IST

To help children understand the importance of saving energy, the pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised an engaging activity: ‘Energy Saviours’ during the online class.

The students were sensitised about the importance of saving energy through storytelling and Powerpoint presentations. They also took a pledge and wore a badge with the message ‘Save electricity.’

They played the ‘I Spy’ game, in which they went around their houses to ensure electricity was not being wasted. The activity turned out to be a great learning experience for them.

Children enjoyed being the ‘Energy Saviours’ for the day. Teachers appreciated their efforts and urged them to conserve electricity.

AKSIPS Smart School

The students of Class 1-C of AKSIPS Smart School, Sector 41, Chandigarh, presented an online class show on the topic: Healthy food vs Junk food.

They presented various songs, poems, skits and speeches (using props) on the topic. Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the efforts of the children. The programme concluded with everyone singing the National Anthem.

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School

The school organised a recognition day for Nursery students wherein they showcased their talent during class presentations. The presentations brought to life the colours of the rhyming world, drilling alphabets along with phonic sounds and reciting numbers. The tech-savvy children made all the characters of each rhyme come alive. They showcased their articulation and memory skills. E- certificates were given to every child.

Spring Dale Public School, Ludhiana

Spring Dale Public School organised ‘Spring splendour fashion show’, to celebrate Basant Panchmi. The show was organised for mothers of Kindergarten students. After the ramp walk, the shortlisted mothers showcased their talent in dancing, singing, and poem recitation. The new students of Kindergarten performed the custom of writing on the sand. Winners were given various titles, certificates, and crowns.

Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Ludhiana

The pre-primary and primary students were dressed in yellow. They brought along yellow traditional food from their homes and shared it with their friends.

Major (Retd) GS Ahluwalia, president; Neetu Sharma, principal, Pooja Verma, school manager, wished everyone on the occasion.

